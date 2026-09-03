Asim Riaz hit back at 'TV industry aunties and uncles' after Rubina Dilaik and Hina Khan discussed his behaviour on a podcast. He called them 'puppets' and asserted that he does bring TRP to reality shows, defending his career contributions.

Asim Riaz seems to have responded to recent comments made by television actors Rubina Dilaik and Hina Khan about his behaviour on reality shows. The response comes weeks after Rubina spoke about Asim on a podcast with Hina, where the two discussed his alleged behaviour while working on the reality show Battleground.

Asim Riaz hits back at 'TV industry aunties'

Asim shared a post on X, seemingly referring to the comments made on the podcast. Without naming Rubina or Hina, he referred to them as “TV industry aunties and uncles” and appeared to hit back at their remarks about his career. Defending his claim that he contributes to the popularity of reality shows, Asim wrote, “I saw another clip from a podcast where these TV industry aunties and uncles were talking about how I bring TRP to every reality show I do. Well, the answer is YES, I DO. Good luck with your careers n keep playing your roles and being puppets in the industry.” Take a look: I saw another clip from a podcast where these TV industry aunties and uncles were talking about how I bring TRP to every reality show I do. Well, the answer is YES, I DO. Good luck with your careers n keep playing your roles and being puppets in the industry. — Asim Riaz (@imrealasim) September 2, 2026

Rubina Dilaik called Asim 'nuisance value'

Rubina had earlier spoken about Asim’s behaviour on The4POV podcast. She called him “nuisance value” and questioned his claim that his presence was responsible for the popularity of shows such as Bigg Boss, Khatron Ke Khiladi and Battleground. Hina Khan, who was part of the conversation, agreed with Rubina’s comments.

Asim Riaz on fallout with Himanshi Khurana

Meanwhile, Asim has also been in the news over his fallout with his former girlfriend Himanshi Khurana. The ‘Bigg Boss 13’ contestant had denied claims that he pressured Himanshi to change her religion. He later said that she wanted to give their relationship another chance and claimed to have proof of it.

Asim and Himanshi met during Bigg Boss 13. After the show, the two continued their relationship for several years. They announced their separation in 2023 after around four years together. (ANI)