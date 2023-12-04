Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Janhvi Kapoor, Shikhar Pahariya and director Atlee visit Ujjain's Mahakaleshwar temple

    On December 04, Janhvi Kapoor, her rumored beau Shikhar Pahariya, and 'Jawan' director Atlee were seen offering prayers at Ujjain's Mahakaleshwar shrine.

    Janhvi Kapoor, Shikhar Pahariya and director Atlee visit Ujjain's Mahakaleshwar temple
    Actress Janhvi Kapoor, her rumored beau Shikhar Pahariya, and 'Jawan' director Atlee were seen offering prayers at Ujjain's Mahakaleshwar shrine on December 04, 2023. They carried out the bhasma aarti and were seen sitting in the Nandi Hall.

    Janhvi Kapoor on her visit to the temple

    "It was a very good experience. I am feeling very happy after coming here, I had a very good darshan." 

    The 'Dhadak' actress opted for a pink saree that had golden borders. She wore a mala and earrings to complete her look. 

    Atlee on his visit to the temple

    "I have come here for the second time. Earlier I was here when my film 'Jawan' was released, it received a lot of blessings and love and I am blessed by Baba Mahakal

    Also Read: Watch: Here's why Deepika Padukone apologized to 'Old Town Road' singer Lil Nas X

    Janhvi Kapoor-Shikhar Pahariya relationship

    Notably, neither Janhvi nor Shikhar has confirmed or denied their relationship, even though the two have been photographed together multiple times. Shikhar Shinde is the grandson of Sushil Kumar Shinde, the former chief minister of Maharashtra. He is a business owner, polo player, and philanthropist.

    Professional front

    According to reports, Janhvi will be part of Thalapathy Vijay's 'Theri' which is directed by Atlee. Wamiqa Gabbi will also appear in the film. She will next be seen in 'Mr and Mrs Maahi,' starring actor RajKummar Rao. Dharma Productions had previously announced the revised release date on their official Instagram.

