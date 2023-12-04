Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Watch: Here's why Deepika Padukone apologized to 'Old Town Road' singer Lil Nas X

    On Sunday, Deepika Padukone shared a video on Instagram in which she searched on ChatGPT for the most renowned songs from each generation.

    Deepika Padukone had a chill weekend as she recently experimented with AI, which has piqued the interest of social media users. On Sunday, she shared a video on Instagram in which she searched for the most renowned songs from each generation on ChatGPT and there came a song of singer Lis Nas X when she claimed that she had never heard his songs and later apologized. 

    Deepika Padukone's new reel

    Deepika's reel starts with her sitting with a group of friends, giggling and competing with them. The actor seeks the legendary silent generation song tagged as she asks ChatGPT. The AI responds by playing Louis Armstrong's 'What a Wonderful Day'. Deepika responds, saying, "I agree with ChatGPT on this." She then inquires about the baby boomer generation, and Hey Jude, 'The Beatles' begins to play. 

    Nirvana's 'Smells Like Teen Spirit' comes on the screen for Generation X. When asked about the most renowned song of the Millennial Generation, Deepika sings along to Drake's 'Hotline Bing'. 

    Sharing the video, Deepika wrote, "How many of you agree with Chat GPT?"

    Deepika Padukone apologies to Lil Nas X

    AI plays 'Old Town Road' by Lil Nas X for Generation Z and on this, the 'Cocktail' actress responds by saying that she has not heard any of the artist's tracks. She also confirms that her spouse, Ranveer Singh, has heard some Lil Nas tracks. Moving forward, the actor expresses her apology to the well-known singer. 

    Professional front

    Deepika will be seen in Rohit Shetty's 'Singham 3' along with Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh and Tiger Shroff. She is also gearing up for her upcoming action-thriller film 'Fighter' with Hrithik Roshan. 

