Jacqueline Fernandes withdraws plea against Sukesh Chandrashekhar; here's what we know

Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez pleaded to drop her lawsuit before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in December 2023. Jacqueline has been making headlines concerning the extortion case for a long time now.

Jacqueline Fernandes has abandoned her case against suspected con man Sukesh Chandrashekhar. Many reports surfaced on Wednesday claiming that the Bollywood actress has withdrawn her plea, accusing Sukesh of manipulating the media to tarnish her image. She also accused him of harassment and sought the court to open a complaint against him.

In December 2023, Jacqueline Fernandez filed a Rs 200 crore extortion complaint against suspected conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar at the Delhi High Court. In the plea made by the actress, she asked the case against her by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to be dropped. Jacqueline said that all claims against her were baseless, and that Sukesh had defrauded her.

“The petitioner is an innocent victim of Sukesh Chandrasekhar’s maliciously targeted attack. There is absolutely no indication that she had any involvement whatsoever in aiding him to launder his purportedly ill-gotten wealth. Hence she cannot be prosecuted… under the prevention of money laundering Act,” the petition read as quoted by NDTV.

Jacqueline Fernandez has been making headlines in relation with the extortion case for a long time. She is an accused in the case and has been questioned by the Enforcement Directorate several times. Jacqueline has been accused of receiving gifts from the alleged extortion of 200 crore from Aditi Singh, the wife of former Fortis Healthcare promoter Shivinder Singh.

Sukesh, who is presently being held in Delhi's Mandoli jail in connection with the crime, was said to be in a relationship with Jacqueline. However, the actress has consistently denied any romantic involvement with him.

Earlier this week, Jacqueline sent another letter to the Delhi Special Commissioner of Police (Crime Branch) accusing Sukesh of harassment.

“A man identifying himself as Sukesh is an accused, sitting behind bars in Mandoli Jail, and threatening her with intimidating tactics in open public domain,” a part of her letter read.

“These actions do not merely impinge upon my individual rights; they strike at the heart of our justice system. The principle of witness protection, which is fundamental to the administration of justice, has been compromised, undermining the credibility and efficacy of our legal institutions. It is imperative that all communication channels available to the accused be scrutinised and stringent measures be implemented to prevent further abuse,” it added.