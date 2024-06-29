Why is a complaint filed against Vashu Bhagnani? What are the dues he needs to settled?

Director Vashu Bhagnani's Pooja Entertainment is facing significant financial difficulties and he owes money to the director of Akshay Kumar's Mission Raniganj.

Director Vashu Bhagnani's Pooja Entertainment is facing significant financial difficulties; nonetheless, it has been stated that the film producer owes money to Tinu Desai, the director of Akshay Kumar's Mission Raniganj. Recently, Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) president BN Tiwari claimed that reimbursements for workers who worked on the sets of 'Mission Raniganj, Ganapath', and 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' are still pending.

The dues

According to PTI, the FWICE president has stated that Bhagnani's company, Pooja Entertainment, owes director Desai Rs 33.13 lakh. Aside from that, he has to pay Rs 31.78 lakh to more than 250 crew workers. The director of Mission Raniganj filed a written complaint against Vashu Bhagnani for not paying his dues of ₹33.13 lakh in March of last year. We've followed up with Pooja Entertainment, but they still haven't paid. "They have stated that they will pay their dues by the end of July," claimed the FWICE president.

Also read: Bigg Boss OTT 3: Kirtika Malik jokingly makes a SHOCKING statement, 'Jab Dusre ka pati use kar leti hoon...'

The complaint

In March 2023, Mission Raniganj's director filed a complaint against Bhagnani, alleging nonpayment of dues. According to reports, the director was expected to receive Rs 4,03,50,000. However, he has only received Rs 3,70,36,092 so far.

How are they paying the dues?

For a long time, reports have circulated that Vashu Bhagnani and Jackky Bhagnani's Pooja Entertainment are suffering significant losses as a result of a string of flops. Earlier this month, Vashu sold Pooja Entertainment's seven-story office to settle a debt of Rs 250 crore. It also disclosed that the film producer was using the proceeds of the transaction to pay off debts and that the production business had laid off 80% of its employees. However, Bhagnani denied the allegations and later stated that the property was being redeveloped.

Latest Videos