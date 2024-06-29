Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Uttar Pradesh govt suspends six officials following Ram Path waterlogging, road cave-ins in Ayodhya

    Reports indicate that several portions of the 14-kilometre road stretch experienced significant cave-ins, compounding the issues caused by the waterlogging. The situation has prompted a thorough investigation, as confirmed by PWD Principal Secretary Ajay Chauhan.

    Uttar Pradesh govt suspends six officials following Ram Path waterlogging, road cave-ins in Ayodhya AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jun 29, 2024, 4:47 PM IST

    In response to the recent waterlogging and road cave-ins at the newly constructed Ram Path in Ayodhya, the Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government on Saturday (June 29) took decisive action by suspending six officials. The incident, which followed heavy rains in the temple town, has drawn widespread attention, with several videos and images of the affected areas circulating on social media.

    Reports indicate that several portions of the 14-kilometre road stretch experienced significant cave-ins, compounding the issues caused by the waterlogging. The situation has prompted a thorough investigation, as confirmed by PWD Principal Secretary Ajay Chauhan.

    Gujarat: Canopy collapse at Rajkot airport echoes tragic incident at Delhi Terminal-1

    A particularly striking video shared on social media highlighted the extent of waterlogging at Sri Ram Hospital in Ayodhya on June 29, showcasing the severity of the situation.

    The suspended officials include:

    From the PWD Department:

    Dhruv Aggarwal (Executive Engineer)
    Anuj Deshwal (Assistant Engineer)
    Prabhat Pandey (Junior Engineer)

    From the UP Jal Nigam:

    Anand Kumar Dubey (Executive Engineer)
    Rajendra Kumar Yadav (Assistant Engineer)
    Mohammad Shahid (Junior Engineer)

    Nitish Kumar's party demands 'special category' status for Bihar in new resolution; check details

    Additionally, the Uttar Pradesh government has issued a notice to Ahmedabad-based contractor Bhuvan Infracom Private Limited to address their involvement in the matter.

    Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav has also weighed in on the issue. In a video post showing the waterlogged areas, Yadav accused the BJP government of widespread corruption, attributing the infrastructural failures to governance issues.

    Last Updated Jun 29, 2024, 4:47 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Punjab police release sketch of suspected terrorist near Pathankot border vkp

    Punjab police release sketch of suspicious terrorist spotted near Pathankot border

    Multiple buses catch fire near nursing home at Hegganahalli cross in Bengaluru vkp

    BREAKING: 5 buses catch fire near nursing home at Hegganahalli cross in Bengaluru

    Nitish Kumar's party demands 'Special Category' status for Bihar in new resolution AJR

    Nitish Kumar's party demands 'special category' status for Bihar in new resolution; check details

    Gujarat Canopy collapse at Rajkot airport echoes tragic incident at Delhi Terminal-1 AJR

    Gujarat: Canopy collapse at Rajkot airport echoes tragic incident at Delhi Terminal-1

    Tamil Nadu tragedy: Four killed in firecracker factory blast, CM MK Stalin announces relief AJR

    Tamil Nadu tragedy: Four killed in firecracker factory blast, CM MK Stalin announces relief

    Recent Stories

    T20 World Cup 2024: What much will the winners, runner-ups get? RKK

    T20 World Cup 2024: What much will the winners, runner-ups get?

    Punjab police release sketch of suspected terrorist near Pathankot border vkp

    Punjab police release sketch of suspicious terrorist spotted near Pathankot border

    Multiple buses catch fire near nursing home at Hegganahalli cross in Bengaluru vkp

    BREAKING: 5 buses catch fire near nursing home at Hegganahalli cross in Bengaluru

    Rottweiler to Pit Bull-7 most aggressive dog breeds with pure heart RBA EAI

    Rottweiler to Pit Bull-7 most aggressive dog breeds with pure heart

    Panipuri will be banned if they contain THESE 5 harmful chemicals: Karnataka Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao vkp

    Panipuri will be banned if they contain THESE 5 harmful chemicals: Karnataka Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao

    Recent Videos

    Rain brings respite to Delhi heat, monsoon showers expected soon (WATCH) AJR

    Rain brings respite to Delhi heat, monsoon showers expected soon (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Chhattisgarh Man deliberately crushes cow calf with car in Bilaspur; disturbing video goes viral (WATCH) AJR

    Chhattisgarh: Man deliberately crushes cow calf with car in Bilaspur; disturbing video goes viral (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Rajeev Chandrasekhar EXCLUSIVE: 'No intention to walk away, I see politics as public service' [WATCH] anr

    Rajeev Chandrasekhar EXCLUSIVE: 'No intention to walk away, I see politics as public service' [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Rare moment shows Buckingham Palace visitor cracking Royal Guard's stiff upper lip! (WATCH) AJR

    Rare moment shows Buckingham Palace visitor cracking Royal Guard's stiff upper lip! (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Masked gang attacks Kerala youths on Salem-Kochi National Highway; vandalizes car anr

    Masked gang attacks Kerala youths on Salem-Kochi National Highway; vandalizes car

    Video Icon