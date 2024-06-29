Uttar Pradesh govt suspends six officials following Ram Path waterlogging, road cave-ins in Ayodhya

Reports indicate that several portions of the 14-kilometre road stretch experienced significant cave-ins, compounding the issues caused by the waterlogging. The situation has prompted a thorough investigation, as confirmed by PWD Principal Secretary Ajay Chauhan.

In response to the recent waterlogging and road cave-ins at the newly constructed Ram Path in Ayodhya, the Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government on Saturday (June 29) took decisive action by suspending six officials. The incident, which followed heavy rains in the temple town, has drawn widespread attention, with several videos and images of the affected areas circulating on social media.

Reports indicate that several portions of the 14-kilometre road stretch experienced significant cave-ins, compounding the issues caused by the waterlogging. The situation has prompted a thorough investigation, as confirmed by PWD Principal Secretary Ajay Chauhan.

A particularly striking video shared on social media highlighted the extent of waterlogging at Sri Ram Hospital in Ayodhya on June 29, showcasing the severity of the situation.

The suspended officials include:

From the PWD Department:

Dhruv Aggarwal (Executive Engineer)

Anuj Deshwal (Assistant Engineer)

Prabhat Pandey (Junior Engineer)

From the UP Jal Nigam:

Anand Kumar Dubey (Executive Engineer)

Rajendra Kumar Yadav (Assistant Engineer)

Mohammad Shahid (Junior Engineer)

Additionally, the Uttar Pradesh government has issued a notice to Ahmedabad-based contractor Bhuvan Infracom Private Limited to address their involvement in the matter.

Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav has also weighed in on the issue. In a video post showing the waterlogged areas, Yadav accused the BJP government of widespread corruption, attributing the infrastructural failures to governance issues.

