    (Photos) Actress Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Nicholai Sachdev invite PM Narendra Modi to their wedding

    Varalaxmi Sarathkumar and her fiance, Nicholai Sachdev, met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and invited him to their wedding celebration. Varalaxmi shared many photos, including a selfie from her meeting with PM Modi.

    Photos Actress Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Nicholai Sachdev invite PM Narendra Modi to their wedding
    First Published Jun 29, 2024, 11:36 AM IST

    Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, a Tamil-Telugu actress, issued her wedding invitation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In the various images she uploaded on social media, the actor was seen with her fiance Nicholai Sachdev, father and actor-politician R Sarathkumar, and Radikaa Sarathkumar.

    Varalaxmi uploaded many images, including a selfie after her visit with Prime Minister Modi. Posting the images, she wrote, "What a privilege it was to have met Our Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji and invited him for our reception..thank you for being so warm & welcoming.. spending so much of your valuable time with us despite your very busy schedule.. truly an honour sir..thank you daddy @realsarathkumar for making this happen @realradikaa (sic)."

    Varalaxmi and her family are individually visiting some of their VIP visitors to extend invitations to the wedding. She initially met Rajinikanth, his wife Latha, and their daughter Aishwarya Rajinikanth.

    Varalaxmi shared images from their meet-up and wrote, "Got to meet our thalaivar @rajinikanth sir and invite him and latha aunty...thank you sir for always being so warm and loving..thank you @ash_rajinikanth for veinf so sweet as always..the apple didn't fall far from the tree..@realsarathkumar @realradikaa #chayadevi #poojasarath @rayane_mithun (sic)."

    She recently gave a wedding invitation to Allu Arjun and his family.

    Varalaxmi Sarathkumar proposed to art gallerist Nicholai Sachdev on March 1, 2024, in a private ceremony. Varalaxmi and Nicholai's family attended the event. This is Nicholai's second marriage. He has a teenage daughter from his prior marriage.

    Varalaxmi Sarathkumar worked on both 'HanuMan' and 'Sabari' this year. She will next appear in Dhanush's film 'Raayan' as a cameo. 

