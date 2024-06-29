Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    WATCH VIDEO: Asha Bhosle launches her biography 'Swarswamini Asha', Sonu Nigam washes and kisses her feet

    During the book launch ceremony, Sonu Nigam gave an impassioned speech praising Asha Bhosle and her late sister, Lata Mangeshkar.

    First Published Jun 29, 2024, 1:25 PM IST

    Sonu Nigam captured everyone's hearts with his kind gesture when during a recent function, he was seen washing iconic vocalist Asha Bhosle's feet. At one point during the ceremony, he cleaned the renowned singer's feet as a show of respect. The event was a book launch for Asha's biography, Swarswamini Asha, and took place on Friday when Jackie Shroff was also present.

    The video

    The event

    During the ceremony, Sonu Nigam gave an impassioned speech praising Asha Bhosle and her late sister, Lata Mangeshkar, for their significant contributions to Indian music. Mohan Bhagwat also addressed this, emphasizing the Mangeshkar family's commitment to music and patriotism, as well as the enormous societal influence of their art. Jackie Shroff, who was in attendance, expressed his gratitude by stroking Asha's feet and giving her a flower pot as a sign of appreciation.

    About 'Swarswamini Asha'

    'Swarswamini Asha', is reportedly a compilation of works by 90 different authors and will contain some rare photos of the singer.

