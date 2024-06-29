Where will Kalki avatar take birth and why?

Lifestyle
The current Kali yuga (period) is said to end on a bad note when evil will take over the good.
It is believed that the Lord Kalki avatar will appear to slay the wicked and usher in a new era.
He will be seated on a white horse, with a naked sword flashing like a comet.
Lord Kalki will reportedly be born as a son at the residence of an austere Brahmin named Vishnu Yasha in Shambhala, Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh.
Lord Kalki will eliminate the world of sinners by riding on a horse or chariot named Devadatta and reestablishing religion.
He will take birth on the thirteenth day during the fortnight of the waxing moon.