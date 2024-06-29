Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Why is this final crucial for Team India?

    Led by Rohit Sharma, Team India secured a spot in the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 finals, facing South Africa. After near misses since their 2011 ODI World Cup win, India aims to end their T20 World Cup drought since 2014. This final is pivotal for India's quest to reclaim ICC glory and redeem recent setbacks.

    ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Why is this final crucial for Team India? vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Jun 29, 2024, 5:10 PM IST

    Team India, led by Rohit Sharma, has secured its place in the finals of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024, setting the stage for a high-stakes showdown against a formidable South African team. This final holds immense significance for India, aiming to clinch a coveted ICC trophy they have pursued fervently since their last triumph in 2011.

    India's quest for the ICC Cup has been marked by near misses and heartbreaks since their memorable 2011 ODI World Cup victory under Mahendra Singh Dhoni's captaincy. Despite reaching subsequent finals and semifinals across various ICC tournaments, including the 2013 Champions Trophy, India has faltered in their pursuit of T20 World Cup glory since 2014.

    T20 World Cup 2024: What much will the winners, runner-ups get?

    The last time India reached the T20 World Cup final was a decade ago, facing defeat against Sri Lanka in 2014. Subsequent campaigns in 2016 and 2022 ended disappointingly in the semifinals, highlighting their struggles to reclaim the championship.

    T20 WC 2024 final, IND vs SA: Will India break jinx at ICC events? Fans offer prayers across country (WATCH)

    In recent ICC events, India faced setbacks in the ODI World Cup semifinals in 2015 and 2019, and a crushing defeat against Australia in the 2023 ODI World Cup final. These losses have fueled their determination to seize the 100th ICC trophy and erase the bitter memory of recent disappointments.

    A chance of redemption

    Seven months after their ODI World Cup final defeat on 19th November 2023, India now stands on the brink of redemption in the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 final. The team's resilience and skill will be put to the ultimate test as they aim to bring home the T20 World Cup trophy and restore their status as champions on the global stage.

    Last Updated Jun 29, 2024, 5:10 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    T20 WC 2024 final: When Keshav Maharaj predicted India vs South Africa grand finale clash; WATCH viral video snt

    T20 WC 2024 final: When Keshav Maharaj predicted India vs South Africa grand finale clash; WATCH viral video

    history at chepauk india record highest ever team total in women's test cricket in clash against SA watch moment snt

    History at Chepauk: India record highest-ever team total in women’s Test cricket in clash against SA (WATCH)

    T20 World Cup gains ground as key ICC event over ODI WC; survey reveals 35% players prefer shorter format snt

    T20 World Cup gains ground as key ICC event over ODI WC; survey reveals 35% players prefer shorter format

    T20 WC 2024 final, IND vs SA: Will India break jinx at ICC events? Fans offer prayers across country (WATCH) snt

    T20 WC 2024 final, IND vs SA: Will India break jinx at ICC events? Fans offer prayers across country (WATCH)

    It's India vs South Africa in T20 WC 2024 finals; fans hope Men in Blue break ICC trophy jinx vkp

    It's India vs South Africa in T20 WC 2024 finals; fans hope Men in Blue break ICC trophy jinx

    Recent Stories

    Uttar Pradesh govt suspends six officials following Ram Path waterlogging, road cave-ins in Ayodhya AJR

    Uttar Pradesh govt suspends six officials following Ram Path waterlogging, road cave-ins in Ayodhya

    T20 World Cup 2024: What much will the winners, runner-ups get? RKK

    T20 World Cup 2024: What much will the winners, runner-ups get?

    Punjab police release sketch of suspected terrorist near Pathankot border vkp

    Punjab police release sketch of suspicious terrorist spotted near Pathankot border

    Multiple buses catch fire near nursing home at Hegganahalli cross in Bengaluru vkp

    BREAKING: 5 buses catch fire near nursing home at Hegganahalli cross in Bengaluru

    Rottweiler to Pit Bull-7 most aggressive dog breeds with pure heart RBA EAI

    Rottweiler to Pit Bull-7 most aggressive dog breeds with pure heart

    Recent Videos

    Rain brings respite to Delhi heat, monsoon showers expected soon (WATCH) AJR

    Rain brings respite to Delhi heat, monsoon showers expected soon (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Chhattisgarh Man deliberately crushes cow calf with car in Bilaspur; disturbing video goes viral (WATCH) AJR

    Chhattisgarh: Man deliberately crushes cow calf with car in Bilaspur; disturbing video goes viral (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Rajeev Chandrasekhar EXCLUSIVE: 'No intention to walk away, I see politics as public service' [WATCH] anr

    Rajeev Chandrasekhar EXCLUSIVE: 'No intention to walk away, I see politics as public service' [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Rare moment shows Buckingham Palace visitor cracking Royal Guard's stiff upper lip! (WATCH) AJR

    Rare moment shows Buckingham Palace visitor cracking Royal Guard's stiff upper lip! (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Masked gang attacks Kerala youths on Salem-Kochi National Highway; vandalizes car anr

    Masked gang attacks Kerala youths on Salem-Kochi National Highway; vandalizes car

    Video Icon