Introducing Swift TV: Revolutionizing Free Ad-Supported Streaming in India

Germane Media, established in mid-2022 as a digital ad monetization firm, has led the way in programmatic technologies supporting digital publishers in 15 countries across five continents. Focused on video monetization for web, in-app, and Connected TV (CTV), Germane Media has become a reliable partner for advertisers and agencies looking for curated deals tailored to specific ad environments, formats, genres, or events. Utilizing first-party data segments and a transparent supply chain, Germane Media enables agencies to efficiently target potential publications, addressing the industry's critical needs. Earlier this year, Germane Media achieved the status of Google Certified Publishing Partner, becoming the fastest company in the APAC region to do so within just 15 months of its inception. Germane Media collaborates with top buyers like Amazon, Pubmatic, Freewheel, Microsoft, and Magnite, ensuring access to high-quality supply across various environments.

Germane Media seized the CTV momentum in the Western market early last year, establishing itself as a leading APAC provider of advertising solutions for this segment. Partnering with hundreds of CTV publishers and FAST platforms, Germane Media recognized a significant opportunity in the emerging streaming format for the APAC market. After six months of detailed planning and execution, Germane Media proudly announces the launch of Swift TV, a new streaming platform designed for the Indian audience.

Launching first on mobile app stores, Swift TV plans to expand to TV OS platforms within a few months. The service will debut in India by the end of this year, with future expansion into regions such as the US, UK, Canada, and Dubai, targeting the Indian diaspora. The platform aims to attract 1 million users by the end of the year and 3-5 million within its first 12 months, encompassing both in-app and CTV inventory.

"Our expertise in ad monetization will be crucial in making Swift TV successful. Our existing SSP, DSP, and agency connections will be invaluable in achieving optimal advertising yield on our owned and operated platform. Unlike other platforms that rely on third parties for monetization, our unique approach ensures better yields for our content partners. Live streaming seminars, webinars, and special event screenings will be part of Swift TV's offerings in the coming months," said Abhishek Singh, CEO.

Swift TV is set to transform the streaming landscape as an independent Free Ad-Supported Television (FAST) platform, offering viewers a unique and engaging experience with diverse, curated, theme-based content—all for free. In a market dominated by subscription-based Over-The-Top (OTT) services, Swift TV stands out by championing the growing FAST culture in India. Dedicated to providing high-quality entertainment across various genres, Swift TV ensures premium content is accessible to everyone. Personalized recommendations driven by advanced algorithms and user data enhance the viewing experience, making Swift TV a platform that resonates with individual tastes and preferences.

"Swift TV is not just another streaming service; it's a movement towards democratizing digital entertainment, making it inclusive and enjoyable for a broader audience. Join the Swift TV revolution and experience the best of curated Indian entertainment for free," said Sai Srikanth, CTO.

With Swift TV, Germane Media is set to redefine the digital entertainment landscape in India, offering an innovative platform that combines the best of ad-supported streaming with personalized, high-quality content.

