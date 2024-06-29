Kalki 2898 AD: Netizens compare Deepika Padukone's Sumathi character to Khaleesi from Game of Thrones

A sequence from Nag Ashwin's Kalki 2898 AD reminded moviegoers of Game of Thrones. Here's how they responded after noticing the similarities.

Kalki 2898 AD, directed by Nag Ashwin and starring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, and Kamal Haasan, was released on June 27. While the internet deciphered the film, connecting parallels to Hollywood influences, one sequence seemed to have resonated with many.

In a critical scene in the film, Deepika's pregnant character, SUM-80, alias Sumathi, walks through flames in her desperate attempt to escape. While there are instances in Indian mythology of women 'stepping through fire'—sometimes literally—this unexpected connection to Emilia Clarke's Game of Thrones character Daenerys Targaryen, called Khaleesi, has piqued many people's interest. In the episode Fire and Blood, Khaleesi goes into a fire with her dragon eggs and emerges uninjured.

Also Read: 'Bad Newz' trailer: Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri, Ammy Virk take you into the world of laughter

Many social media users draw comparisons

After viewing Kalki 2898 AD, fans began to make analogies, even referring to her as Khaleesi. One fan tweeted a poster of Deepika from the film on X, jokingly, “Deepika Targaryen: The First of Her Name, the Unburnt, Queen of Shambhala, Khalisee of the Great complex, Mother of Kalki.”

- Interval scene for Deepika Padukone

- Climax scene for Prabhas

- Fight scene for Amitabh Bachchan

- Introduction scene for Kamal Haasan



Nag Ashwin gave lifetime memorable scenes to all the stars in KALKI 2898 AD💙 pic.twitter.com/Rhy8npWESp — Chaitanya. (@illusionistChay) June 28, 2024

Another shared a GIF of Khaleesi, writing, “This scene came to my mind during Deepika's interval portion... both are same same but different.” “Deepika was literally Danaerys Targaryen in the interval,” wrote one fan, hinting at what’s to come. “Khaleesi Queen Deepika. IYKYK #Kalki,” another fan wrote.

Khaleesi Queen Deepika 🐉 🔥 IYKYK #Kalki — Tushar Joshi (@TusharrJoshi) June 27, 2024

However, one X user reminded folks that Deepika is no stranger to going through flames; she did so in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmaavat when her heroine self-immolates. They shared a GIF from the flick, and wrote, “Nag: fire lo walk chesthu vellali. Deepika padukone : idhi manaki mamulu vishayame. (Nag: You have to walk through fire. Deepika: I already did it.)”

Also Read: How much does Hina Khan earn? Know actress net worth

About Kalki 2898 AD

Kalki 2898 AD is placed in a bleak future in which Kashi is the final city standing. Prabhas portrays a bounty hunter named Bhairava, while Deepika plays Sumathi, a test victim who was experimented on at the Complex. Kamal portrays Supreme Yaskin, while Amitabh plays Ashwatthama. On its first day, the film grossed ₹191.5 crore globally across all languages.

Latest Videos