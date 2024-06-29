Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Kalki 2898 AD: Netizens compare Deepika Padukone's Sumathi character to Khaleesi from Game of Thrones

    A sequence from Nag Ashwin's Kalki 2898 AD reminded moviegoers of Game of Thrones. Here's how they responded after noticing the similarities. 

    First Published Jun 29, 2024, 12:31 PM IST

    Kalki 2898 AD, directed by Nag Ashwin and starring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, and Kamal Haasan, was released on June 27. While the internet deciphered the film, connecting parallels to Hollywood influences, one sequence seemed to have resonated with many. 

    In a critical scene in the film, Deepika's pregnant character, SUM-80, alias Sumathi, walks through flames in her desperate attempt to escape. While there are instances in Indian mythology of women 'stepping through fire'—sometimes literally—this unexpected connection to Emilia Clarke's Game of Thrones character Daenerys Targaryen, called Khaleesi, has piqued many people's interest. In the episode Fire and Blood, Khaleesi goes into a fire with her dragon eggs and emerges uninjured. 

    Many social media users draw comparisons
    After viewing Kalki 2898 AD, fans began to make analogies, even referring to her as Khaleesi. One fan tweeted a poster of Deepika from the film on X, jokingly, “Deepika Targaryen: The First of Her Name, the Unburnt, Queen of Shambhala, Khalisee of the Great complex, Mother of Kalki.”

    Another shared a GIF of Khaleesi, writing, “This scene came to my mind during Deepika's interval portion... both are same same but different.” “Deepika was literally Danaerys Targaryen in the interval,” wrote one fan, hinting at what’s to come. “Khaleesi Queen Deepika. IYKYK #Kalki,” another fan wrote.

    However, one X user reminded folks that Deepika is no stranger to going through flames; she did so in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmaavat when her heroine self-immolates. They shared a GIF from the flick, and wrote, “Nag: fire lo walk chesthu vellali. Deepika padukone : idhi manaki mamulu vishayame. (Nag: You have to walk through fire. Deepika: I already did it.)”

    About Kalki 2898 AD
    Kalki 2898 AD is placed in a bleak future in which Kashi is the final city standing. Prabhas portrays a bounty hunter named Bhairava, while Deepika plays Sumathi, a test victim who was experimented on at the Complex. Kamal portrays Supreme Yaskin, while Amitabh plays Ashwatthama. On its first day, the film grossed ₹191.5 crore globally across all languages.

     

    Last Updated Jun 29, 2024, 12:31 PM IST
