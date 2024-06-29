Bigg Boss OTT 3: Kirtika Malik jokingly makes a SHOCKING statement, 'Jab Dusre ka pati use kar leti hoon...'

In a recent episode of Bigg Boss OTT, Armaan Malik's second wife, Kritika Malik, made an unexpected statement in a fun manner about her marriage to the YouTuber. It all started when Poulomi Das casually inquired about Kritika's habit of using Armaan's towel. "Do you use each other's towels?" she inquired. Armaan, who was also present, answered Poulomi by saying, "We are married, so why shouldn't we do it? Why? Shouldn't we do it?" But it was Kritika's response that stunned everyone.

She interrupted Armaan and added, "When I can use someone else's husband, it's still only a towel" Poulomi laughed out loud as Kritika continued, "I will disgrace myself alone. If anyone else says anything, I'll break their face."

Armaan Malik and his wives

Armaan Malik is in the Bigg Boss OTT 3 house with his two wives, Payal and Kritika. Armaan married his first wife, Payal, in 2011, and the couple has a son named Chirayu Malik. In 2018, Armaan married Payal's best friend, Kritika, without legally terminating his previous marriage. Armaan grabbed the world by storm on December 4, 2022, when he announced Kritika and Payal's pregnancies simultaneously. Armaan is currently the father of four children: Chirayu, Tuba, Ayan, and Zaid.

