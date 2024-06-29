Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Bigg Boss OTT 3: Kirtika Malik jokingly makes a SHOCKING statement, 'Jab Dusre ka pati use kar leti hoon...'

    Armaan Malik is in the Bigg Boss OTT 3 house with his two wives, Payal and Kritika.

    Bigg Boss OTT 3: Kirtika Malik jokingly makes a SHOCKING statement, 'Jab Dusre ka pati use kar leti hoon...' RKK
    Author
    Rishika Khanna
    First Published Jun 29, 2024, 10:39 AM IST

    In a recent episode of Bigg Boss OTT, Armaan Malik's second wife, Kritika Malik, made an unexpected statement in a fun manner about her marriage to the YouTuber. It all started when Poulomi Das casually inquired about Kritika's habit of using Armaan's towel. "Do you use each other's towels?" she inquired.  Armaan, who was also present, answered Poulomi by saying, "We are married, so why shouldn't we do it? Why? Shouldn't we do it?" But it was Kritika's response that stunned everyone.

    She interrupted Armaan and added, "When I can use someone else's husband, it's still only a towel" Poulomi laughed out loud as Kritika continued, "I will disgrace myself alone. If anyone else says anything, I'll break their face."

    Also read: Ranbir Kapoor to Sidharth Malhotra: 5 actors who worked as assistant directors

    Armaan Malik and his wives

    Armaan Malik is in the Bigg Boss OTT 3 house with his two wives, Payal and Kritika. Armaan married his first wife, Payal, in 2011, and the couple has a son named Chirayu Malik. In 2018, Armaan married Payal's best friend, Kritika, without legally terminating his previous marriage. Armaan grabbed the world by storm on December 4, 2022, when he announced Kritika and Payal's pregnancies simultaneously. Armaan is currently the father of four children: Chirayu, Tuba, Ayan, and Zaid.

    Last Updated Jun 29, 2024, 10:41 AM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kalki 2898 AD' box office Day 2: Prabhas, Deepika Padukone's film earns Rs 54 crore, aims for Rs 150 crore RBA

    'Kalki 2898 AD' box office Day 2: Prabhas, Deepika Padukone's film earns Rs 54 crore, aims for Rs 150 crore

    Is Sonakshi Sinha pregnant? Actress and her husband Zaheer Iqbal were spotted outside hospital RBA

    Is Sonakshi Sinha pregnant? Actress and her husband Zaheer Iqbal were spotted outside hospital

    Photos Who is Sreeju? Actress Meera Nandan marries her boyfriend; shares wedding pictures RBA

    Photos: Who is Sreeju? Actress Meera Nandan marries her boyfriend; shares wedding pictures

    'Bad Newz' trailer: Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri, Ammy Virk take you into the world of laughter RKK

    'Bad Newz' trailer: Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri, Ammy Virk take you into the world of laughter

    Bigg Boss OTT 3: Lovekesh Kataria CLAIMS Armaan Malik is FAKE and behaves differently with wives in real life RKK

    Bigg Boss OTT 3: Lovekesh Kataria CLAIMS Armaan Malik is FAKE and behaves differently with wives in real life

    Recent Stories

    T20 WC 2024 final, IND vs SA: Will India break jinx at ICC events? Fans offer prayers across country (WATCH) snt

    T20 WC 2024 final, IND vs SA: Will India break jinx at ICC events? Fans offer prayers across country (WATCH)

    Kalki 2898 AD' box office Day 2: Prabhas, Deepika Padukone's film earns Rs 54 crore, aims for Rs 150 crore RBA

    'Kalki 2898 AD' box office Day 2: Prabhas, Deepika Padukone's film earns Rs 54 crore, aims for Rs 150 crore

    Who was Dharmapuri Srinivas? Former Andhra minister and Congress leader dies of heart attack at 76 AJR

    Who was Dharmapuri Srinivas? Former Andhra minister and Congress leader dies of heart attack at 76

    Is Sonakshi Sinha pregnant? Actress and her husband Zaheer Iqbal were spotted outside hospital RBA

    Is Sonakshi Sinha pregnant? Actress and her husband Zaheer Iqbal were spotted outside hospital

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya KR-660 June 29 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya KR-660 June 29 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Recent Videos

    Rain brings respite to Delhi heat, monsoon showers expected soon (WATCH) AJR

    Rain brings respite to Delhi heat, monsoon showers expected soon (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Chhattisgarh Man deliberately crushes cow calf with car in Bilaspur; disturbing video goes viral (WATCH) AJR

    Chhattisgarh: Man deliberately crushes cow calf with car in Bilaspur; disturbing video goes viral (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Rajeev Chandrasekhar EXCLUSIVE: 'No intention to walk away, I see politics as public service' [WATCH] anr

    Rajeev Chandrasekhar EXCLUSIVE: 'No intention to walk away, I see politics as public service' [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Rare moment shows Buckingham Palace visitor cracking Royal Guard's stiff upper lip! (WATCH) AJR

    Rare moment shows Buckingham Palace visitor cracking Royal Guard's stiff upper lip! (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Masked gang attacks Kerala youths on Salem-Kochi National Highway; vandalizes car anr

    Masked gang attacks Kerala youths on Salem-Kochi National Highway; vandalizes car

    Video Icon