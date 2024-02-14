Producer of Nivin Pauly starrer 'Thuramukham' arrested over financial fraud case

The complainant, Gilbert, stated that Jose prepared fake documents and shot the film with Rs 8 crores and Rs 40 lakhs and later did not return the amount. Jose Thomas is one of the three producers who produced the movie.

Thrissur: The producer of Nivin Pauly starrer 'Thuramukham' was arrested in a financial fraud case yesterday. Jose Thomas (42) was arrested from his home by District Crime Branch ACP Manoj Kumar. He was arrested for obtaining money for film production by forging documents. The complainant, Gilbert, stated that Jose prepared fake documents and shot the film with Rs 8 crores and Rs 40 lakhs and later did not return the amount. Jose Thomas is one of the three producers who produced the movie.

The case was initially taken by the East police and was later handed over to the Crime Branch. The defendant organized the amount by creating fake profiles and documents in the names of five people for business purposes.

In this way, five crime cases were registered against the accused in the East Police Station a year ago for cheating. Thrissur District Crime Branch ACP Manoj Kumar R, Crime Squad members SI Suvratakumar, SI Rafi PM, and Senior CPO Palaniswami were present in the investigation team.