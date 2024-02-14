Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Producer of Nivin Pauly starrer 'Thuramukham' arrested over financial fraud case

    The complainant, Gilbert, stated that Jose prepared fake documents and shot the film with Rs 8 crores and Rs 40 lakhs and later did not return the amount. Jose Thomas is one of the three producers who produced the movie.

    Producer of Nivin Pauly starrer 'Thuramukham' arrested over financial fraud case rkn
    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Feb 14, 2024, 10:17 AM IST

    Thrissur: The producer of Nivin Pauly starrer 'Thuramukham' was arrested in a financial fraud case yesterday. Jose Thomas (42) was arrested from his home by District Crime Branch ACP Manoj Kumar. He was arrested for obtaining money for film production by forging documents. The complainant, Gilbert, stated that Jose prepared fake documents and shot the film with Rs 8 crores and Rs 40 lakhs and later did not return the amount. Jose Thomas is one of the three producers who produced the movie.

    The case was initially taken by the East police and was later handed over to the Crime Branch. The defendant organized the amount by creating fake profiles and documents in the names of five people for business purposes.

    In this way, five crime cases were registered against the accused in the East Police Station a year ago for cheating. Thrissur District Crime Branch ACP Manoj Kumar R, Crime Squad members SI Suvratakumar, SI Rafi PM, and Senior CPO Palaniswami were present in the investigation team.

    Last Updated Feb 14, 2024, 10:17 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bengaluru: BBMP seals Rockline mall owned by producer Rockline Venkatesh over pending tax payments vkp

    Bengaluru: BBMP seals Rockline mall owned by producer Rockline Venkatesh over pending tax payments

    Happy Valentine's Day 2024: Wishes, messages, SMS, greetings, WhatsApp/Facebook status to share RBA

    Happy Valentine's Day 2024: Wishes, messages, SMS, greetings, WhatsApp/Facebook status to share

    Valentine Day 2024 Here are some intimate experiences to share with your special someone RBA

    Valentine’s Day 2024: Here are some intimate experiences to share with your special someone

    cricket Rohit Sharma gives three-word review for '12th Fail' movie, actor Vikrant Massey reacts osf

    Rohit Sharma gives three-word review for '12th Fail' movie, actor Vikrant Massey reacts

    Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: Madhuri Dixit to join Kartik Aaryan, Vidya Balan's film? RBA

    Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: Madhuri Dixit to join Kartik Aaryan, Vidya Balan's film?

    Recent Stories

    Lal Salaam box office: Rajinikanth's film earns Rs 12 crore in India RBA

    'Lal Salaam' box office: Rajinikanth's film earns Rs 12 crore in India

    Farmers protest: Tear gas shells fired at Shambhu border as 'Dilli Chalo' protest resumes

    Farmers protest: Tear gas shells fired at Shambhu border as 'Dilli Chalo' protest resumes

    Bengaluru: Yellow Line metro's driverless train arrives at Hebbagodi depot vkp

    Bengaluru: Yellow Line metro's driverless train arrives at Hebbagodi depot

    Why Moody's revised outlook for 4 Adani Group firms to 'stable'

    Why Moody's revised outlook for 4 Adani Group firms to 'stable'

    Karnataka High Court sets six weeks deadline for government to submit BBMP illegalities report vkp

    Karnataka High Court sets six weeks deadline for government to submit BBMP illegalities report

    Recent Videos

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH) AJR

    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I used to speak to the stone I was to carve as Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I used to speak to the stone I was to carve as Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues Exclusive Interview with Arun Yogiraj, sculptor of Ram Lalla idol at Ayodhya Ram Mandir

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I put pressure on Ram Lalla for darshan; dedicated myself to God'

    Video Icon