    Jackky Bhagnani, Rakul Preet Singh to have destination wedding in Goa? Here's what we know

    In 2021, Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani announced their relationship on social media.

    Author
    Rishika Khanna
    First Published Jan 1, 2024, 10:06 AM IST

    It is not hidden that Bollywood couple Jackky Bhagnani and Rakul Preet Singh have been dating for quite some time now. While the two never openly spoke about their relationship, it was believed that they will get married in February 2024. 

    Jackky Bhagnani, Rakul Preet Singh's marriage destination

    According to the Hindustan Times, the couple have decided Goa as their wedding destination. The pair is presently in Thailand for New Year's Eve and Jackky's birthday. Although no confirmation has come from their end, a close source revealed this news to the Hindustan Times. 

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Rakul Singh (@rakulpreet)

    Jackky Bhagnani, Rakul Preet Singh's relationship

    In 2021, Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani announced their relationship on social media. They have always been tight-lipped about how they met and fell in love. While the paparazzi have frequently photographed them together at the airport or on dinner outings, the couple has never revealed much about their relationship. Fans are expecting that after a little more than two years of dating, the couple will say 'I do' in 2024.

    Last Updated Jan 1, 2024, 10:41 AM IST
