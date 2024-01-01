Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Bigg Boss 17: Double or triple eviction? Apart from Rinku Dhawan, Neil Bhatt, THIS contestant gets eliminated

    Neil Bhatt, Abhishek Kumar, Ayesha Khan, and Rinku were nominated following the nomination task in which Isha Malviya was accused of being prejudiced and unfair.

    Bigg Boss 17: Double or triple eviction? Apart from Rinku Dhawan, Neil Bhatt, THIS contestant gets eliminated RKK
    Author
    Rishika Khanna
    First Published Jan 1, 2024, 9:38 AM IST

    The cyclone of multiple evictions appears to have reached Bigg Boss 17's house. While four contestants were nominated this week, Rinku Dhawan and Neil Bhatt's time on the show has come to an end. Meanwhile, Ayesha Khan and Abhishek Kumar were declared safe.

    Double eviction

    After the arrival of Ayesha Khan, who made some stunning accusations regarding her relationship with Munawar Faruqui, this week was filled with a lot of turmoil. While the actress was seen confronting and exposing the BB member, she was also one of the candidates nominated during her first week in the house.

    Neil, Abhishek, Ayesha, and Rinku were nominated following the nomination task in which Isha Malviya was accused of being prejudiced and unfair. Abhishek also got into a heated argument with Isha about her partiality during the task.

    Also read: New Year 2024: Facebook/ WhatsApp status, quotes to share with your loved ones

    Triple eviction? 

    However, a Twitter handle called 'The Khabri' has made a strong statement on social media that there was another elimination in Bigg Boss 17 other than Neil Bhatt and Rinku Dhawan. The account claimed that Anurag Dobhal had also been nominated. 

    However, no formal confirmation has been provided. According to sources, three people will be evicted from the property within a week. So far, Anurag Dobhal has been in the news for voicing concerns about the filmmakers. 

    Last Updated Jan 1, 2024, 9:38 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Thalapathy 68 first look: Vijay to play double role in upcoming film titled, 'The Greatest of All Time' RKK

    Thalapathy 68 first look: Vijay to play double role in upcoming film titled, 'The Greatest of All Time'

    Watch: Arbaaz Khan proposes Sshura Khan on his knees, unseen proposal video goes viral RKK

    Watch: Arbaaz Khan proposes Sshura Khan on his knees, unseen proposal video goes viral

    PM Modi applauds India's Oscar wins 'Naatu Naatu', 'The Elephant Whisperers' in 2023's last Mann Ki Baat show RKK

    PM Modi applauds India's Oscar wins 'Naatu Naatu', 'The Elephant Whisperers' in 2023's last Mann Ki Baat show

    Sunny Deol on ending rift with Shah Rukh Khan after 16 years, 'Everyone has moved in life' RKK

    Sunny Deol on ending rift with Shah Rukh Khan after 16 years, 'Everyone has moved in life'

    Singer Paula Abdul accuses American Idol judge Nigel Lythgoe of sexual assault, details here RKK

    Singer Paula Abdul accuses American Idol judge Nigel Lythgoe of sexual assault, details here

    Recent Stories

    Kerala Lottery Results Win Win W-750 January 01 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE rkn

    Kerala Lottery Results Win Win W-750 January 01 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Young man brutally murdered by drunk friends during New Year celebrations in Bengaluru! vkp

    Young man brutally murdered by drunk friends during New Year celebrations in Bengaluru!

    Football Premier League 2023-24: Arsenal's title hopes dented in Fulham defeat; Tottenham edge closer to top four osf

    Premier League 2023-24: Arsenal's title hopes dented in Fulham defeat; Tottenham edge closer to top four

    Thick layer of fog across northern plains; Schools shut in Delhi, Haryana

    Thick layer of fog across northern plains; Schools shut in Delhi, Haryana

    Kerala: Man commits suicide after killing wife in Ernakulam rkn

    Kerala: Man commits suicide after killing wife in Ernakulam

    Recent Videos

    Heartwarming Video: PM Modi meets Meera PM Ujjwala Yojana beneficiary number 10 crore

    Heartwarming Video: When PM Modi had tea with Meera and her family in Ayodhya (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Watch Samantha Ruth Prabhu shows strength in intense gym session; powers through heavy lifting SHG

    Watch: Samantha Ruth Prabhu shows strength in intense gym session; powers through heavy lifting

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir Residents and devotees thank PM Modi for bringing 'Ram Rajya' to Ayodhya (WATCH)

    PM Modi has brought Ram Rajya to Ayodhya: Residents (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Kannada activists stage protest urging inclusion of Kannada in signboards across Bengaluru (WATCH) vkp

    Kannada activists stage protest urging inclusion of Kannada in signboards across Bengaluru (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    When Santa Claus visited the elderly in Bengaluru, Salem and Mysuru (WATCH)

    When Santa Claus visited the elderly in Bengaluru, Salem and Mysuru (WATCH)

    Video Icon