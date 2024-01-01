Bigg Boss 17: Double or triple eviction? Apart from Rinku Dhawan, Neil Bhatt, THIS contestant gets eliminated

Neil Bhatt, Abhishek Kumar, Ayesha Khan, and Rinku were nominated following the nomination task in which Isha Malviya was accused of being prejudiced and unfair.

The cyclone of multiple evictions appears to have reached Bigg Boss 17's house. While four contestants were nominated this week, Rinku Dhawan and Neil Bhatt's time on the show has come to an end. Meanwhile, Ayesha Khan and Abhishek Kumar were declared safe.

Double eviction

After the arrival of Ayesha Khan, who made some stunning accusations regarding her relationship with Munawar Faruqui, this week was filled with a lot of turmoil. While the actress was seen confronting and exposing the BB member, she was also one of the candidates nominated during her first week in the house.

Neil, Abhishek, Ayesha, and Rinku were nominated following the nomination task in which Isha Malviya was accused of being prejudiced and unfair. Abhishek also got into a heated argument with Isha about her partiality during the task.

Triple eviction?

However, a Twitter handle called 'The Khabri' has made a strong statement on social media that there was another elimination in Bigg Boss 17 other than Neil Bhatt and Rinku Dhawan. The account claimed that Anurag Dobhal had also been nominated.

However, no formal confirmation has been provided. According to sources, three people will be evicted from the property within a week. So far, Anurag Dobhal has been in the news for voicing concerns about the filmmakers.