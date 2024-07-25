Paris Olympics 2024: Perfect moon, Eiffel tower, Olympic rings lead to the perfect photography [PICTURES]

The 2024 Olympics in Paris is already providing stunning photo opportunities. Beach volleyball at the Eiffel Tower Stadium will have the iconic tower as a backdrop. A mesmerizing photo captured on July 22, with a near-full moon aligning perfectly with the Olympic rings, highlights the photogenic charm of the Games

The 2024 Olympics in Paris is already offering spectacular photography opportunities even before the games officially commence. Beach volleyball will take place at the Eiffel Tower Stadium, a temporary outdoor venue near the Seine on the Champ de Mars, with the iconic tower providing a breathtaking backdrop.

With the Games just days away, the Eiffel Tower has already delivered some remarkable photogenic moments. On a clear night in Paris on July 22, a near-full moon rose and aligned perfectly with the Olympic rings displayed on the illuminated Eiffel Tower, resulting in a stunning photograph.

This image, captured by French photographer Loic Venance, is mesmerizing and truly captivating, potentially the standout photo of the Games.

The opening ceremony on the Seine is set for July 26, but competitions in soccer, rugby, handball, archery, and shooting will begin earlier, starting on Wednesday.

