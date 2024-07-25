Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Paris Olympics 2024: Perfect moon, Eiffel tower, Olympic rings lead to the perfect photography [PICTURES]

    The 2024 Olympics in Paris is already providing stunning photo opportunities. Beach volleyball at the Eiffel Tower Stadium will have the iconic tower as a backdrop. A mesmerizing photo captured on July 22, with a near-full moon aligning perfectly with the Olympic rings, highlights the photogenic charm of the Games

    Paris Olympics 2024: Perfect moon, Eiffel tower, Olympic rings lead to the perfect photography [PICTURES] ATG
    Author
    Amrita Ghosh
    First Published Jul 25, 2024, 10:33 AM IST

    The 2024 Olympics in Paris is already offering spectacular photography opportunities even before the games officially commence. Beach volleyball will take place at the Eiffel Tower Stadium, a temporary outdoor venue near the Seine on the Champ de Mars, with the iconic tower providing a breathtaking backdrop.

    With the Games just days away, the Eiffel Tower has already delivered some remarkable photogenic moments. On a clear night in Paris on July 22, a near-full moon rose and aligned perfectly with the Olympic rings displayed on the illuminated Eiffel Tower, resulting in a stunning photograph.

    This image, captured by French photographer Loic Venance, is mesmerizing and truly captivating, potentially the standout photo of the Games.

    ALSO READ: Paris Olympics 2024: Russian chef arrested on suspicion of plotting 'large-scale' destabilization during Games

    The opening ceremony on the Seine is set for July 26, but competitions in soccer, rugby, handball, archery, and shooting will begin earlier, starting on Wednesday.

    ALSO READ: Paris Olympics 2024: Celine Dion to Lady Gaga speculated to perform at opening ceremony? Here's what we know

    Last Updated Jul 25, 2024, 10:36 AM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Paris Olympics 2024: Celine Dion to Lady Gaga speculated to perform at opening ceremony? Here's what we know ATG

    Paris Olympics 2024: Celine Dion to Lady Gaga speculated to perform at opening ceremony? Here's what we know

    football 'I'm really happy here': Pep Guardiola remains focused on Man City despite England manager job speculation snt

    'I'm really happy here': Pep Guardiola focused on Man City's season amidst links with England manager job

    IND vs SL T20Is: Jayasuriya reveals taking help from Rajasthan Royals' Zubin Bharucha for series against India snt

    IND vs SL T20Is: Jayasuriya reveals taking help from Rajasthan Royals' Zubin Bharucha for series against India

    Paris Olympics 2024: Russian chef arrested on suspicion of plotting 'large-scale' destabilization during Games snt

    Paris Olympics 2024: Russian chef arrested on suspicion of plotting 'large-scale' destabilization during Games

    Rivers of blood will flow Alleged Hamas terrorist issues chilling threat ahead of Paris Olympics (WATCH) snt

    'Rivers of blood will flow': Alleged Hamas terrorist issues chilling threat ahead of Paris Olympics (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    How to get pregnant by IVF? Here's what the expert has to say RBA

    How to get pregnant by IVF? Here's what the expert has to say

    Cargo ship with nine crew members sinks off Taiwan amid Typhoon Gaemi, rescue operation underway

    BREAKING: Cargo ship with nine crew members sinks off Taiwan amid Typhoon Gaemi, rescue operation underway

    Kangana Ranaut's election from Mandi Lok Sabha seat challenged, Himachal HC issues notice to BJP MP gcw

    Kangana Ranaut's election from Mandi Lok Sabha seat challenged, Himachal HC issues notice to BJP MP

    Actor Darshan will get justice if any injustice occured says Karnataka DyCM DK Shivakumar vkp

    Actor Darshan will get justice if any injustice occured: Karnataka DyCM DK Shivakumar

    Olympics 2024: Traveling to Paris? Follow WHO directed guidelines ATG

    Olympics 2024: Traveling to Paris? Follow WHO directed guidelines

    Recent Videos

    Bangladesh protests: 1,000 Indian students return home as violence claims over 110 lives AJR

    Bangladesh protests: 1,000 Indian students return home as violence claims over 110 lives (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Tourist frenzy in Chikkamagaluru Rani Jhari Risky photoshoot on waterfall edges sparks concerns WATCH vkp

    Tourist frenzy in Chikkamagaluru's Rani Jhari: Risky photoshoot on waterfall edges sparks concerns (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World famous hotspot Jog Falls in Shivamogga attracts tourists during monsoon vkp

    Karnataka: Magical mist attracts tourists to world-famous Jog Falls in Shivamogga; WATCH stunning video

    Video Icon
    CCTV footage reveals absconding Mihir Shah leaving Mumbai pub before fatal BMW crash (WATCH) AJR

    CCTV footage reveals absconding Mihir Shah leaving Mumbai pub before fatal BMW crash (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Passenger records water leakage on Vande Bharat train, railways responds (WATCH) AJR

    Passenger records water leakage on Vande Bharat train, railways responds (WATCH)

    Video Icon