    Israel-Hamas War: Kalki Koechlin deletes her social media account for this reason

    Bollywood actress Kalki Koechlin received mixed responses after she posted about leaving X, formerly known as Twitter. However, she didn't delete her account, but only the app.

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Dec 6, 2023, 12:39 PM IST

    Kalki Koechlin shared a screenshot of her account being deleted on platform X (previously Twitter), alleging the dissemination of misinformation and hatred relating to the Israel-Hamas conflict as the primary cause. Before removing the app from her phone, the Goldfish actor shared a touching screenshot on Instagram. 

    She shared, “Had to do this today. The hate and disinformation, the doom scrolling, the helplessness. But what crossed the line for me, what made me draw a boundary was the denial or the justification of Palestinian children murdered in the thousands or the denial or glorification of Israeli women being raped, tortured, and murdered, I have had enough.”

    A post shared by Kalki (@kalkikanmani)

    Kalki also provided a list of resources that assisted her in gaining a better understanding of the difficult subject. This decision drew a lot of attention and support from online users, including fellow performer Sayani Gupta, she wrote,” Oh man. Absolutely. There’s no nuance anymore! No sense of what’s just. It’s all about polarization. This or that. Choose a side and hate the other. Also, I got off Twitter maybe almost two years ago. Best cleanse ever!”

    Many fans complimented Kalki for speaking out on the Israel-Palestine conflict, especially while other stars in the Indian film industry remained mute. 

    A user commented, “Good to see that someone from Bollywood has some nerves to speak the truth. Love you for this,” while another thanked her “for being one of the only few celebrities from Bollywood to speak out for the cause of Palestine.”

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Kalki (@kalkikanmani)


    The battle between Israel and Hamas has been terrible. According to Israeli authorities, 1,200 people were killed, the majority of them were civilians, and approximately 240 people were held prisoner. Meanwhile, Israel's intensive shelling and ground invasion in Gaza have resulted in over 15,500 deaths, with women and children accounting for over 70% of those killed, according to the Hamas-run health ministry.

    Kalki Koechlin was most recently seen in Goldfish with Deepti Naval. In the film, Kalki played Anamika, a loving daughter dealing with financial difficulties, while Deepti played her mother, who is presented as suffering from dementia. The actress will return to the big screen in R Arvind's forthcoming film, Emma And Angel. She will also appear with Konkona Sen Sharma in Raman Bharadwaj's forthcoming drama flick Scholarship.

    Last Updated Dec 6, 2023, 12:39 PM IST
