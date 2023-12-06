Bigg Boss 17: Sana Raees Khan calls Vicky Jain 'home breaker'; here's what she said

Bigg Boss update: Sana Raees Khan lashed out at Ankita Lokhande's husband Vicky Jain and called him a 'home breaker'. Khan also mentioned being bullied in the house. Also, the episode mainly circled around Sana's stance on not doing house duties.

Bigg Boss 17's show last night was extremely entertaining. Ankita Lokhande began the show by telling stories about her ex-boyfriend, late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. In addition, the episode focused mainly on Sana Raees Khan's refusal to perform housework.

Sana was heard saying she didn't want to do housework, but eventually washed the dishes when numerous candidates encouraged her. When offered the option, Sana accepted Bigg Boss' offer of not performing any housework in exchange for a half-weekly ration of the home. This resulted in a huge dispute in the house.

Manku Main toot rahi hoon, mujhe ghar jaana hai ~ Ankita Lokhande pic.twitter.com/MxsXakE5XU — #BiggBoss_Tak👁 (@BiggBoss_Tak) December 4, 2023



The roommates were furious with Sana for squandering half of the ration for her own selfish desires. Sana defended herself, claiming that she was routinely bullied by Sunny Aryaa and Arun Mashettey, but no one stood up for her while Vicky Jain smiled at their jokes.

She further said, "He (Vicky) is a home breaker. Yeh ghar todne walo mey se hai. Yeh makaan todne waalo mey se hai." (Vicky is a home breaker. He is the one who would break the room members).

Have a look at a recent promo of Bigg Boss 17

Tomorrow's Episode Promo: Sana ne kiya Ghar ka kaam karne se mana...Bigg Boss ne di offer ration ke badle...kiya accept....hua ghar me bawaal #BiggBoss17pic.twitter.com/FkLoMghTeJ — #BiggBoss_Tak👁 (@BiggBoss_Tak) December 4, 2023

Ankita Lokhande rushed to her husband's aid and assured Sana that she would not be mistreated. She informed the lawyer that she would be there for her and keep her calm anytime she needed it.

Sana stated that she had been informed she would be cornered and tormented to the point where she would be compelled to leave the house. Despite this, she never begged Bigg Boss to boot her off the programme since she didn't want to appear as a quitter.

She went on to say, "I was alone when I needed other people but nobody took a stand for me and now when I got a chance, I took a stand for myself and didn't think about anyone else, as they didn't think about me." Aside from that, the episode included a major brawl between Mannara Chopra and Munawar Faruqui.

