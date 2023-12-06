Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Telugu superstar Prabhas gifts a gold-watch to mentor Satyanand; see pictures

    Prabhas surprises mentor Satyanand with a heartfelt birthday gift—a gold watch. The viral video showcases Prabhas's genuine respect, highlighting his humility amid massive success

    Telegu superstar Prabhas gifts a gold-watch to mentor Satyanand; see pictures ATG
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Dec 6, 2023, 10:45 AM IST

    Prabhas, widely recognized as the darling of the Telugu film industry, has not only gained acclaim for his acting prowess but also for his unwavering humility. Despite achieving immense success as a pan-Indian star, Prabhas remains remarkably grounded, earning him the respect and admiration of both fans and colleagues. His humility, respect for elders, and shyness in large crowds contribute to his endearing personality.

    In a recent heartwarming gesture that has captured the attention of fans, Prabhas surprised his mentor, Satyanand, with a special birthday gift—a beautiful gold watch. Satyanand, a renowned acting coach often referred to as the Star Maker, has played a crucial role in shaping the careers of many successful actors, including Prabhas himself.

    A viral video captures the moment Prabhas presents the watch to Satyanand, expressing gratitude for his mentor's guidance. With a touch of humor, Prabhas mentions the challenge of finding a watch with a small dial, perfectly suited for his teacher's wrist. He playfully advises Satyanand to take care of the precious gift, assuring him that the shop would readily replace the chain if needed.

    This thoughtful gesture underscores Prabhas's deep respect for his mentor and further reinforces his genuine nature, even in the face of his soaring success. The video resonated with fans, solidifying Prabhas's image as a kind-hearted and humble superstar.

    Satyanand, also known as Lanka Satyanand, is a legendary figure in the Telugu film industry. Revered as the Star Maker, he operates from his training institute in Visakhapatnam and has been instrumental in shaping the careers of iconic actors such as Pawan Kalyan, Mahesh Babu, and others. Beyond acting, Satyanand excels in screenwriting, earning him a prestigious Nandi Award for Best Screenplay Writer. His dedication to nurturing talent has garnered immense respect and admiration in Tollywood.

    ALSO READ: 'Animal': Jaideep Ahlawat congratulates Bobby Deol; manifests future collaboration

    Satyanand's impact extends beyond awards; he has influenced countless individuals, helping them realize their dreams of becoming successful actors. His legacy as a star maker, mentor, and screenwriter continues to inspire generations within the Telugu film industry.

    ALSO READ: 'The Archies' screening: Shah Rukh Khan to Aishwarya Rai to Katrina Kaif and more attend the grand premiere

    Looking ahead, Prabhas is set to star in the action thriller film "Salaar," directed by Prashanth Neel. The movie boasts an ensemble cast and is produced by Vijay Kirgandur under Hombale Films. Additionally, Prabhas is part of Nag Ashwin's upcoming science fiction film, "Kalki 2898 AD," featuring a stellar cast and anticipated for release in early 2024. Produced by C. Aswani Dutt under Vyjayanthi Movies, the film has Santhosh Narayanan as the music composer.

    Last Updated Dec 6, 2023, 11:18 AM IST
