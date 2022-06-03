Is Shah Rukh Khan a gangster or agent in Atlee's next? Watch Jawan teaser for answer

The much-anticipated film starring Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and South actress Nayanthara has finally been revealed! Jawan is the title of the film directed by Atlee.

Red Chillies Entertainment announces JAWAN, a massive action entertainer, starring the megastar Shah Rukh Khan and helmed by director Atlee. The film is expected to be a spectacular event picture featuring high-octane action sequences and a cast of Indian actors.

Director Atlee, who is known for directing a succession of great blockbuster films in the south, including Raja Rani, Theri, Mersal, and Bigil, to mention a few, extends his magic to a nationwide release with Jawan.

The project was launched today with a teaser video unit that portrays Shah Rukh Khan injured and covered in bandages against a rocky landscape, putting all the rumours to rest. The film's first look sets the tone for what's to follow, a larger-than-life action entertainment that will hit theatres on June 2nd, 2023, in five languages: Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.

On Friday, June 03 Shah Rukh's production house Red Chillies Entertainment took to Instagram to tease a major announcement. "We know, you have been waiting and it’s almost here! See you at 2 PM," they wrote and left already-excited fans curious. And then came the official announcement.

Talking about the film, Shah Rukh Khan said , “Jawan is a universal story that goes beyond languages, geographies and is for all to enjoy. Credit goes to Atlee for creating this unique film, which has also been a fantastic experience for me as I love action films! The teaser is the just tip of the iceberg and gives a glimpse into what’s to come”.

Talking about creating Jawan, director Atlee said, “Jawan has something in it for everyone be it actions, emotions, drama all woven into create a visual spectacle. I want to give the audiences an exceptional experience, an event which they all can enjoy together and who better to deliver it than Shah Rukh Khan himself, presented like never before”.

