No road tax and registration fee for EVs in Telangana

The public can now purchase electric vehicles without paying road tax and registration fees. This initiative aims to reduce pollution and make electric vehicles more affordable.

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
First Published Nov 18, 2024, 10:59 AM IST | Last Updated Nov 18, 2024, 10:59 AM IST

No Tax for Electric Vehicles

Imagine buying a brand new electric vehicle (EV) without the added expense of road tax or registration fees. Sounds like a dream, right? Electric vehicles can now be purchased tax-free. People are switching to electric vehicles to avoid petrol and diesel prices.

article_image2

Electric Vehicles

Now, one state has announced a major relief for its people in buying electric vehicles. Electric vehicles are synonymous with eco-friendly transportation, providing a clean alternative to pollution-heavy petrol and diesel vehicles. By waiving these costs, the Telangana government aims to significantly reduce urban pollution levels.

article_image3

EV Registration

Residents in Telangana can enjoy a 100% exemption from road tax and registration fees when purchasing electric vehicles. This initiative not only supports efforts to reduce pollution but also aims to make EVs more appealing and accessible to the public. Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar announced that the state's revised EV policy, outlined in Government Order 41, will take effect from Monday, November 18.

article_image4

EV Tax

The exemption on road tax and registration fees under this policy will last for two years, concluding with December 31, 2026. The primary goal is to create a greener and cleaner Hyderabad by promoting EV adoption. Unlike the previous EV policy (2020-30), which capped the number of eligible vehicles at 5,000

article_image5

EV Tax Exemption

The new framework imposes no such limit. This means residents can purchase unlimited EVs, including private cars, buses, and two-wheelers, within the specified period. The exemption applies to various types of EVs, including electric two-wheelers and four-wheelers, commercial passenger vehicles like taxis, private cars, three-seated electric auto-rickshaws, electric light goods carriers including three-wheeler goods vehicles, electric tractors, and electric buses.

article_image6

Telangana EV Policy

This exemption applies to electric buses operated by the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) throughout their operational lifespan. Additionally, the policy seeks to strengthen the EV industry in the state, fostering job creation and economic growth and transitioning towards sustainable mobility solutions. This underscores the government's commitment to a cleaner, greener future.

