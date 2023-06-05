Is Navya Naveli Nanda dating Siddhant Chaturvedi? Rumoured couple spotted together at airport (Video)

Navya Naveli Nanda and Siddhant Chaturvedi were spotted coming out of the airport yesterday evening. Their joint appearance has sparked their dating rumours but neither has given any word on the same.

Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter and entrepreneur Navya Naveli Nanda and Siddhant Chaturvedi got rumoured to be dating each other for quite some time. Well, nothing has been made official till now. Amid this, they got spotted yesterday evening at Mumbai airport. In no time, the video went viral.

In the video shared by the renowned paparazzo account, we can see them coming out of the airport. Both are twinning in white colour outfits. Siddhant looks dapper in a loose white colour t-shirt paired with jogger pants. Navya, on the other hand, is wearing a white-coloured crop top and black pants.

Both are involved in talking. They are coming from Goa. Many fans also dropped comments. One of the fans wrote, "@navyananda and @siddhantchaturvedi look so good together and charming together."

It is important to note that both Siddhant Chaturvedi and Navya Naveli Nanda have neither denied nor confirmed their relationship officially. Speculations of their romance began when they started commenting on each other’s online posts. After this, they also attended multiple parties together.

On the work front, Navya recently started her podcast "What the hell Navya," where women from the Bachchan clan-Jaya Bachchan, Navya and her mother, Shweta Bachchan, discuss various topics. She is also the co-owner of Aara Health and the founder of a non-profit organisation, Project Naveli, which is more inclined toward gender equality issues in society.

While Navya, unlike her family, has chosen to away from films, her brother Agastya is ready to enter Bollywood with Zoya Akhtar-directorial film, The Archies. The film will reportedly be set in the 1960s and will be a live-action musical introducing the fictional town of Riverdale to a new generation. The Archies will also mark the Bollywood debut of Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana.

