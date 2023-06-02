Ranbir or Ranveer? When Deepika Padukone's bold reply left everyone shocked

When Deepika Padukone was dating Ranveer Singh, fans could not resist putting her in the hot seat to choose between her past flame and her then-beau.

Back in the day, when Deepika Padukone was dating Ranveer Singh, fans could not really resist putting Deepika Padukone in the hot seat to choose between her past flame and her current love interest. Despite her tactful and diplomatic answers, the curiosity never seemed to fade.

Back during the promotion of Imtiaz Ali-directed film Tamasha in 2015, Deepika graced a talk show that left fans startled by many surprising revelations. But we should start with one specific question posed to her: Who does he look better with – Ranbir Kapoor or Ranveer Singh?

During the Karan Johar-directorial Ae Dil Hai Mushkil shoot, Ranbir Kapoor was busy with work but still managed to be there for promotions via video call. At a Tamasha movie promotional event, Karan, who was also present through a video call, put the actress in a tight and tricky spot. The actress could not help but smile and blush in response.

Once Karan left, the media instantly also asked the same question to Deepika. It left her in a tricky spot with no choice but to answer. Instead of answering herself, Deepika turned the tables and asked Ranbir Kapoor, who she looked hotter with, Ranveer or him. His response just won the hearts of netizens and fans but also made the Pathaan actress blush. Check out the video:

In reply, Ranbir Kapoor had said, "I do not think you need anybody to look good; you look good just the way you are." After working together in Bachna Ae Haseeno, Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor dated each other for nearly two years before they eventually went their separate ways.

However, their on-screen chemistry continued to sizzle as they reunited in movies such as Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (2013) and Tamasha (2015). Deepika eventually tied the knot with Ranveer Singh in Italy on November 14, 2018, after being in a serious relationship for six years.

