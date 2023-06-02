Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    1920 Horrors of the Heart trailer OUT: Witness Avika Gor, Barkha Bisht's scary horror vendetta

    1920 Horrors of the Heart, which marks Vikram Bhatt's daughter Krishna V Bhatt's directorial debut venture into Bollywood, its much-awaited trailer is finally out. It stars Avika Gor, Rahul Dev and Barkha Bisht in leading roles.

    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published Jun 2, 2023, 11:56 AM IST

    The spooky and spine-chilling trailer for one of the most eagerly-awaited horror films for 2023, titled 1920 Horrors of the Heart, is finally out. The film marks the big Bollywood debut of noted and celebrated Indian TV actress and South films star Avika Gor. Know details.

    After a long time, Vikram Bhatt, also known as the King of the horror genre in Bollywood, is back as a scriptwriter with the much-awaited sequel to the 1920 horror film franchise, also titled 1920 Horrors of the Heart. The story for the screens is written by Alia Bhatt's father, Mahesh Bhatt. The film will drop in theatres on June 23, 2023.

    A horror drama centred on a haunted mansion. It is the fifth instalment of prominent bollywood filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt's horror film series that is made and set in the 1920s. The film stars Avika Gor, Rahul Dev, Barkha Bisht, Danish Pandor, Randheer Rai, Ketaki Kulkarni, Amit Behl, and Avtar Gill.

    The trailer gives a strongly directed and well-crafted spine-chilling story about Meghna (Avika Gor), who confesses to her father, Dheeraj (Avtar Gill), about her love for Arjun (Randheer Rai). Her life changes drastically on her 21st birthday when she learns about her father committing suicide.

    She realizes how her mother, Radhika (Barkha Bisht), who left her as a child during childhood, has a big hand in her father's murder. Meghna then vows to avenge her father's death from Radhika. She moves in with Radhika's current family to destroy their peaceful lives with a dangerous plan which involves her father's ghost that will wreak havoc and doom on Radhika's present family.

    The trailer begins with a dreadful song that immediately fills the audience's hearts with anticipation. Next, it fascinates and charms horror fans to a royal mansion furnished with a vintage feel. The dark and eerie set and its specifics work well to scare viewers, as does the ominous, creepy music playing in the background.

    Last Updated Jun 2, 2023, 11:56 AM IST
