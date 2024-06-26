Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Is Jayam Ravi heading for a divorce? Tamil actor's wife Aarti deletes social media posts and pictures

    Are Tamil actor Jayam Ravi and his wife Aarti Ravi filing a divorce? Reports claim they might be heading for a split after Aarti reportedly deleted photos with him. It was said, Aarti Ravi has over 160 Instagram posts; read on
     

    Author
    Richa Barua
    First Published Jun 26, 2024, 2:20 PM IST

    Jayam Ravi, a Tamil actress who has collaborated with Bollywood stars Aishwarya Rai and Kangana Ranaut, has been the subject of divorce speculations. The actor and Aarti Ravi have been married for a few years now. Although they are rather discreet about their personal lives, they do share photos on social media. However, according to a few sources, Aarti has erased images of herself with Jayam, fuelling suspicions that the couple is getting divorced.

    At the time of publication, Aarti Ravi had over 160 Instagram posts. The posts exclusively include her photos. This fueled suspicions about their breakup. However, Aarti continues to follow Jayam on social media and proudly refers to herself as his wife in her Instagram bio. However, Aarti not only still follows Jayam on social media, she also proudly calls herself as his wife in her Instagram bio. “I do not Influence. I hope to Inspire. Married to @jayamravi_official,” her bio reads.

    Newsable cannot verify the news. The pair, Aarti and Jayam Ravi, have yet to respond to these claims.

    The actor has previously discussed his children during an interview with a prominent newspaper promoting his film Adanga Maru. He was cited as adding, "Usually, elders in the household advise boys 'don't weep'. But I advise my boys, "Don't make girls cry." I'm not stating this for PR purposes. I mean it. My film (Adanga Maru) also conveys the story, which I believe is extremely essential."

    Jayam Ravi was set to co-star with Kamal Haasan in the film Thug Life. However, owing to schedule conflicts, he was unable to complete the job. His upcoming feature is named Brother. 

    Last Updated Jun 26, 2024, 2:20 PM IST
