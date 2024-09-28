Bengaluru FC vs Mohun Bagan: ISL match preview, probable lineups and live streaming

Bengaluru FC secured a comprehensive 3-0 win against Hyderabad FC last time out, while the Mariners are heading into the match on the back of a thrilling 3-2 victory versus North East United FC on Monday.

Bengaluru FC will be aiming to make it three wins from their first three games in the 2024-25 Indian Super League when they play host to Mohun Bagan Super Giant at Sree Kanteerava Stadium on Saturday (September 28). The Blues secured a comprehensive 3-0 win against Hyderabad FC last time out, while the Mariners are heading into the match on the back of a thrilling 3-2 win over North East United FC on Monday.

Bengaluru FC started the 2024-25 ISL season with a narrow 1-0 win against East Bengal FC on September 14. Five days later, Gerard Zaragoza's side put three goals past Hyderabad FC without reply thanks to Rahul Bheke's fifth-minute opener and Sunil Chhetri's late double. BFC dominated the proceedings against the Nawabs, having close to 75% possession and attempting 14 shots, with four of them on target, while restricting the visitors to zero attempts on target.

"Winning or losing depends on how teams perform every week. My job is to ensure to motivate the players to win the next game," Zaragoza told reporters on the eve of the match. Saturday's fixture will be BFC's third successive match on home ground before visiting Mumbai City FC in their first away-game of the season next week.

Mohun Bagan, on the other hand, came from behind to secure all three points against Durand Cup winners North East United last time out. Dippendu Biswas and Subhashish Bose scored the equalisers for the Mariners before Jason Cummings netted the winner three minutes from time. It was their first ISL win of the season, having shared the spoils against Mumbai City FC in the league opener on September 13.

Probable Lineups

Bengaluru FC probable starting lineup: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Nikhil Poojary, Rahul Bheke, Aleksandar Jovanovic, Roshan Singh, Suresh Singh, Pedro Capo, Alberto Noguera, Vinith Venkatesh, Sunil Chhetri, Jorge Pereyera Diaz.

Mohun Bagan probable starting lineup: Vishal Kaith, Ashish Rai, Tom Aldred, Subhashish Bose, Dippendu Biswas, Manir Singh, Anirudh Thapa, Liston Colaco, Greg Stewart, Dimitri Petratos, Jamie Maclaren

Bengaluru FC vs Mohun Bagan schedule and fixture

The ISL 2024-25 fixture between Bengalauru FC and Mohun Bagan will take place at Sree Kanteerava Stadium on Saturday at 7:30 PM IST.

Bengaluru FC vs Mohun Bagan live streaming details

The ISL 2024-25 match between Bengaluru Fc and Mohun Bagan will be televised on Sports 18 network in India. Meanwhile football fans in India can also live stream the game through Jio Cinema app and website.

