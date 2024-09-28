Padmaavat to PK: 7 Indian films that triggered protests and backlash

Entertainment
Directed by Karan Johar, this film faced backlash for its portrayal of Islam and a Muslim man's struggles with Asperger's Syndrome.
Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, this film generated controversy due to its critical perspective on religious rituals, prompting protests from various religious groups.
Directed by Kamal Haasan, this film encountered protests from Muslim organizations over its depiction of Islamic extremists, leading to temporary bans in states.
Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, this film faced severe protests from Rajput groups claiming it misrepresented historical facts about Queen Padmavati’s story.
Directed by Abhishek Chaubey, this film highlighted drug abuse in Punjab, resulting in protests from political factions claiming it defamed the region.
Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, this film encountered protests from groups upset over its provocative title and perceived disrespect.
Directed by Umesh Shukla, this film on religious practices sparked protests from groups who found its themes disrespectful and offensive.