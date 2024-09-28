Devara opening box collection: How is Jr NTR's film performing in Telugu and other languages?

Devara, starring NTR and Jahnavi Kapoor, opens to a roaring response in Telugu states, but its performance in other languages raises questions. The film, directed by Koratala Siva, has garnered significant pre-release buzz.

After 'Janatha Garage', which came in the combination of NTR-Koratala, the action thriller 'Devara' (Devara Movie) was made by them. As this is the first film that NTR is doing as a solo hero after six years and Janhvi (Janhvi Kapoor) is being introduced to the Telugu screen with this movie, huge expectations have been created. The openings came in a range befitting that. Everywhere you look in the Telugu states, people are talking about 'Devara' (Devara) and NTR's dual role. But how is it in other languages

This movie, which was released amidst huge expectations, set many records before its release. It became the fastest Indian film to reach the one million dollar mark in pre-sale bookings overseas. This is the first Indian film to be screened at the Beyond Fest to be held in Los Angeles. The governments of the two Telugu states have given permission for additional shows and increase in ticket prices for this movie. Accordingly, the collections are amazing from the early shows. Openings are terrible. However, at the same time, there are reports that this film could not get openings to a significant extent in other states.

Fans across India are eagerly waiting for this film, which has set many expectations. The makers have released the film in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam in a very grand manner. Accordingly, the makers have done huge promotions across the country. It is estimated that the openings in the two Telugu states are going to be unimaginable up to 100 crores. Yesterday's advance bookings reached the 75 crore mark. But Devara's performance in other languages is looking slow. The first day occupancies are also dull. In this order, it has also become interesting to see what kind of performance Devara is doing in the North.

In fact, this film got excellent support from Bollywood. Bollywood major players joined hands with this film. Dharma Productions and AA Films are jointly distributing this film in North India. Karan Johar and Anil Thadani have acquired the North theatrical rights of Devara. Both of them paid a hefty sum to get this magnum opus. With NTR's stardom in the north and the names of Karan Johar and Anil Thadani added, a different level of buzz was created. But it remains to be seen whether the collections will be commensurate with that.

The trailer released before the release created a lot of interest in NTR's role. Along with him, Prakash Raj, Srikanth, Shine Tom Chacko and Naren played key roles in this film. Nandamuri Kalyan Ram is presenting the film Devara. NTR Arts and Yuva Sudha Arts jointly produced. Mikkilineni Sudhakar and Harikrishna.K. Produced prestigiously. Anirudh Ravichander composed the music. Sreekar Prasad edited. R. Ratnavelu created miracles with his camera work. Sabu Cyril worked as the production designer for this film.

In the two Telugu states, Devara is registering sensational bookings for Day 1. It seems that the latest trend is that only from Hyderabad city, it has received a gross of over 10 crores in advance bookings. With this, it is being said that Devara is sure to set huge numbers in the Nizam market in terms of total reporting gross.

