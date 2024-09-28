Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Fruits that help you lose weight really quick!

    Fruits like watermelon, black plum, pear, and grapefruit can aid in weight loss. These fruits are low in calories and rich in nutrients, which helps in weight management. Additionally, drink plenty of water, avoid oily food, and have regular breakfast.

    article_image1
    Author
    Rishika Khanna
    First Published Sep 28, 2024, 4:31 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 28, 2024, 4:31 PM IST

    You can eat watermelon regularly. Per 100 grams of watermelon contains only 30 calories. Which does not allow weight gain but helps to reduce it. Eat watermelon regularly. It will be beneficial. You can eat black plum. Black plum is very beneficial for weight loss. It is full of antioxidants. Which increases digestion. Likewise, it increases the metabolism rate. There is no way for fat to accumulate in the body.

    article_image2

    Eating pears will be beneficial. Pears contain vitamin C. It contains fiber. Eating this fruit keeps the stomach full for a long time. It also helps in reducing cholesterol in the body. You can eat grapefruit if you want to lose weight. It helps burn calories. Add this fruit to your diet and it will be beneficial.

    article_image3

    Along with this, drink enough water every day. Water acts as a detox. Drink enough water regularly. It will be beneficial. Fat will decrease quickly.

    article_image4

    Along with this, do not eat oily food for these few days. Don't eat fried food. This will reduce weight easily.

    article_image5

    Give up sweets before Puja. Especially stop eating sugar altogether. You will easily understand the difference.

    article_image6

    Likewise, have a proper breakfast every morning. Always eat heavy food in the morning. And take all the meals of the day at the right time. This will digest it properly.

    article_image7

    You can drink drinks that are beneficial on an empty stomach. Start the day with detox water. This will reduce weight quickly.

    article_image8

    Likewise, finish your dinner by 8 pm. If you want to lose weight, it is necessary to finish dinner first.

