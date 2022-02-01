  • Facebook
    Is 'Captain America' Chris Evans dating 'Warrior Nun' actress Alba Baptista? Fans believe so

    According to fans, the two met in Europe when the Portuguese actress was shooting for 'Warrior Nun' in Madrid and Evans was filming for 'The Grey Man' in Prague, Czech Republic and France.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Feb 1, 2022, 6:31 PM IST
    Fans of Marvel star Chris Evans believe that their 'Captain America' has found a new love in his life, with evidence suggesting that the 40-year-old actor is dating 'Warrior Nun' 24-year-old actress Alba Baptista. 

    The Portuguese actress was seen in Netflix's popular show 'Warrior Nun', which became a runaway hit when released on the platform in July 2020. The second season of the show is awaiting release. Chris Evans started following Baptista on Instagram in 2020. However, the latter did not follow him until June last year before shooting for 'Warrior Nun' season 2 in Spain.

    According to fans, the two met in Europe when the Portuguese actress was shooting for 'Warrior Nun' in Madrid and Evans was filming for 'The Grey Man' in Prague, Czech Republic and France. Although both the stars had different production locations, fans believe this is where the rumoured couple met.

    Rumours are also rife that Alba Baptista spent the 2021 New Year's Even in Los Angeles as photos shared by the actress on social media are suspected to be from Chris Evans' backyard. The Marvel star had also posted a video on his Instagram story, revealing that he was staying at the Four Seasons in Lisbon and was reportedly there in the actress' hometown to visit her.

    Alba Baptista was speculated to be dating 'Emily in Paris' fame Lucas Bravo when Chris Evans started following the Portugues actress on social media. Baptista is now also following Evan's brother Scott, his partner and his pet dog.

    In the past, Chris Evans has been linked up with Selena Gomez, Lily James, Jessica Biel, Minka Kelly, among others. The Marvel superhero will next be seen along with Dwayne Johnson in 'Red One', a holiday action-comedy, scheduled to release next year.

    Last Updated Feb 1, 2022, 6:31 PM IST
