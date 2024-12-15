Vishal Mega Mart to Mobikwik: 4 IPOs opening next week

Business
This week is expected to be excellent for IPOs. 4 new IPOs will open, and 11 will be listed. Learn more about them.
Open Date: December 19-23
Price Band: To be determined
Issue Size: ₹400 crore
Listing: December 27, 2024
Price Band: ₹230-243
Issue Size: ₹179.39 crore
Open Date: December 17-19
Price Band: ₹33-35
Issue Size: ₹10.01 crore
Listing: December 24, 2024
Open Date: December 18-20
Price Band: ₹51-54
Issue Size: ₹19.95 crore
Listing: December 26, 2024
Dhanlaxmi Crop Science lists on December 16. Jungle Camps India Limited and Toss The Coin Limited list on December 17.
5 IPOs, including Vishal Mega Mart, MobiKwik Systems, Sai Life Sciences, Purple United Sales, and Supreme Facility Management, will list on December 18.
Inventurus Knowledge Solutions and Yash Highvoltage Limited list on December 19. International Gemmological Institute lists on December 20.
