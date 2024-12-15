Business

Vishal Mega Mart to Mobikwik: 4 IPOs opening next week

A Great Week for IPOs

This week is expected to be excellent for IPOs. 4 new IPOs will open, and 11 will be listed. Learn more about them.

1- Transrail Lighting Limited IPO

Open Date: December 19-23

Price Band: To be determined

Issue Size: ₹400 crore

Listing: December 27, 2024

2- Mamata Machinery Limited IPO

Open Date: December 19-23

Price Band: ₹230-243

Issue Size: ₹179.39 crore

Listing: December 27, 2024

3- NACDAC Infrastructure Limited IPO

Open Date: December 17-19

Price Band: ₹33-35

Issue Size: ₹10.01 crore

Listing: December 24, 2024

4- NACDAC Infrastructure Limited IPO

Open Date: December 18-20

Price Band: ₹51-54

Issue Size: ₹19.95 crore

Listing: December 26, 2024

11 IPOs to be Listed

Dhanlaxmi Crop Science lists on December 16. Jungle Camps India Limited and Toss The Coin Limited list on December 17.

5 IPOs Listing on December 18

5 IPOs, including Vishal Mega Mart, MobiKwik Systems, Sai Life Sciences, Purple United Sales, and Supreme Facility Management, will list on December 18.

Two Listings on 19th, One on 20th

Inventurus Knowledge Solutions and Yash Highvoltage Limited list on December 19. International Gemmological Institute lists on December 20.

