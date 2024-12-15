Bigg Boss 18: Karan Veer Mehra-Chum Darang’s emotional conversation wins fans’ hearts [WATCH]

Bigg Boss 18's Karan Veer Mehra and Chum Darang share an emotional conversation, showcasing maturity and mutual respect, leaving fans impressed and eagerly awaiting more.
 

Bigg Boss 18: Karan Veer Mehra-Chum Darang's emotional conversation wins fans' heart [WATCH] NTI
Nancy Tiwari
First Published Dec 15, 2024, 10:46 AM IST

In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 18, viewers were left stunned as Chum Darang openly confessed her feelings for Karan Veer Mehra, admitting that while she likes him, the situation is far from simple. During the Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman Khan pressed both of them about their dynamic, questioning why they hesitated to express their emotions. Chum shared that while she has feelings for Karan, her family would prefer her to be with someone from her own community. Additionally, she’s been in a decade-long relationship with someone else, creating further complications in her emotional journey.

But the real surprise came after the episode aired, when Karan Veer Mehra took the opportunity to have a candid conversation with Chum. In an emotional and mature exchange, Karan opened up about his past, acknowledging his two failed marriages and the guilt he still carries. He shared that he has learned valuable lessons from those experiences and assured Chum that he would remain the same person, both inside and outside the Bigg Boss house.

However, Karan’s words took a deeper turn when he told Chum, “Girls like you are rare in this world, and there are many like me. Think before you choose me.” His sincerity and honesty left a lasting impression on fans, who quickly hailed him as a “green flag” for his mature approach to love and relationships.

Chum, reflecting on his words, responded thoughtfully, agreeing that they would figure things out after the show. The mutual respect and understanding between the two have sparked admiration across social media, with fans applauding Karan’s emotional maturity and Chum’s open heart. This unexpected yet profound conversation has only strengthened their bond and left viewers eagerly waiting for what’s to come next.

