    Chris Evans, Dwayne Johnson to star in 'Red One'

    Red One is an upcoming adventure comedy movie that will feature Chris Evans and Dwayne Johnson in lead roles.

    Red One
    Mumbai, First Published Jan 25, 2022, 3:20 AM IST
    Hollywood actors Chris Evans and Dwayne Johnson will be teaming up for an upcoming comedy film. Amazon Studios’ forthcoming film, titled ‘Red One’, by Christmas event picture, will feature Chris Evans along with his co-star Dwayne Johnson.

    According to media reports, Chris Evans and Dwayne Johnson have been roped in for this adventure comedy film which revolves around an imagery exploration of a holiday game. The film is slated to begin its production this year.

    While reports have claimed that Chris Evans and Dwayne Johnson will be seen as lead actors in this film, there are not many details available on the storyline as the makers have managed to keep the information under the wraps.

    ALSO READ: Spider-Man: No Way Home: Andrew Garfield reveals only three people knew of his web of lies

    However, there are reports that have claimed that the film’s storyline is based on a story written by Seven Bucks Productions' President of Production Hiram Garcia. The rights of it were acquired by Amazon Studios, last year after very competitive bidding.

    Other than this, what is known about this Chris Evans-Dwayne Johnson starrer film is that it will be directed by Jumanji franchise director, Jake Kasdan. The script has been written by Chris Morgan. Chris and Seven Bucks Productions have a longtime collaboration which included The Fate of the Furious, Furious 7, Fast & Furious 6, Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs and Shaw, and Fast Five.

    Reportedly, Dwayne Johnson had already confirmed the news about this film, back in June last year. The film is expected to release next year and will eye at a Christmas release.

    ALSO READ: 'The Batman' to Doctor Strange', 'Thor: Love and Thunder'; 13 films you should watch out for this year

    ‘Red One’ will reunite Chris Morgan with Kasdan and his Seven Bucks partners. They have several successful films under their names including Sony's Jumanji movies, 2017’s  Welcome to the Jungle and 2019’s The Next Level. As per reports, The Next Level made a collection of USD 1.7 billion globally.

    Meanwhile, Dwayne Johnson's one of the daughters pulled a peanut butter prank on him. The actor took to Instagram to share the adorable video where his baby daughter smashes peanut butter on The Rock's face. You can watch the video here:

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by therock (@therock)

    Last Updated Jan 25, 2022, 3:20 AM IST
