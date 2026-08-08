Bhojpuri actress Kajal Raghwani has made a shocking claim about Pawan Singh, recalling a kissing scene from Kaise Ho Jala Pyar and alleging that it was introduced on set without her prior consent or discussion.

Bhojpuri actress Kajal Raghwani has made a startling claim while recalling an incident involving actor-singer Pawan Singh during the making of their 2008 film Kaise Ho Jala Pyar. The actress alleged that a kissing scene was introduced on the sets despite it not being part of the story discussion she had initially agreed to.

Kajal Raghwani Recalls Incident On Film Set

During an episode of Bhojpuri Bawaal, Kajal opened up about the incident while speaking to her manager. Recalling the shoot, she claimed that she was made to do the kissing scene against her wishes and said she had not been informed about it when she first heard the film's story.

According to Kajal, the scene was discussed on the set by the lead actor, after which members of the team appeared to agree with the decision. However, she said she refused to perform the scene because she had not consented to it beforehand.

Kajal further claimed that Pawan Singh subsequently left the set after she refused.

Actress Highlights Importance Of Consent

While discussing the incident, Kajal stressed that a female actor's comfort should be considered before filming intimate scenes. She said that being a star does not mean someone can make decisions without considering another actor's wishes.

The actress emphasised that respect and consent are important on a film set, particularly when scenes involve physical intimacy.

Kajal Claims They Stopped Working Together

Kajal also alleged that the incident affected her professional equation with Pawan Singh. She claimed that she was later told that the actor would not work with her again.

According to Kajal, she accepted the decision and did not object to it. Her recent comments have once again brought attention to the importance of communication, mutual respect and consent between actors while filming intimate scenes.