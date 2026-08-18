Amrapali Dubey jokingly proposed marriage to Pawan Singh while discussing her plans to adopt a child on Bhojpuri Bawaal. Her unexpected suggestion left the actor briefly stunned before both burst into laughter.

Bhojpuri actress Amrapali Dubey recently shared a light-hearted moment with actor Pawan Singh on JioHotstar’s reality show Bhojpuri Bawaal. While discussing her plans to adopt a child, Amrapali explained that raising a child alone could be challenging.

She then came up with an unexpected solution and jokingly suggested that she and Pawan should get married and raise the child together.

“I’m thinking that raising a child alone will be very difficult. Hum aur aap shaadi kar lete hai and then raise the child together?” Amrapali said.

Her comment left everyone momentarily silent. However, the awkwardness quickly turned into laughter as Amrapali and Pawan looked at each other and burst out laughing.

Pawan Singh Talks About Loneliness

The conversation later became more personal when Amrapali asked Pawan if he ever felt lonely. She pointed out that the actor is always willing to help others and questioned why he does not think about building a life for himself.

Pawan admitted that he does feel something missing in his life. However, he said his mother remains his biggest source of strength.

Actor Says He Wants To Settle Down

Pawan also revealed that his mother wants his four children to share a strong bond and live like one family. He further admitted that he wants to settle down someday and hopes that doing so will help fill the emptiness he sometimes feels.

“The rest is in Mahadev’s hands,” Pawan said, leaving the conversation on a thoughtful note.

While Amrapali’s marriage proposal was clearly made in jest, the exchange offered viewers a glimpse into the friendly equation shared by the two Bhojpuri stars.