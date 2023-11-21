Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    International Emmy Awards: Shefali Shah loses Best performance by an actress to Mexican actress Karla Souza

    Shefali Shah lost the International Emmy Award for Best Actress to Karla Souza. She was nominated for Delhi Crime Season 2. La Caida won Best TV Movie/Mini-Series. Despite this, Delhi Crime's first season made history by winning Best Drama Series in 2020

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Nov 21, 2023, 8:28 AM IST

    Indian actress Shefali Shah, recognized for her outstanding performance in the second season of the acclaimed Netflix series Delhi Crime, was nominated in the Best Performance by an Actress category at the International Emmy Awards 2023. Unfortunately, she did not secure the award, as Mexican actor Karla Souza emerged victorious in this category for her role in the series La Caida.

    The announcement was made through the official social media handle of the International Emmy Awards, revealing that Karla Souza's performance in La Caida earned her the prestigious accolade. "The International Emmy for Best Performance by an Actress goes to Karla Souza in La Caída [Dive], produced by Madam / Filmadora / Infinity Hill / Amazon," the tweet stated. Notably, La Caida also clinched the International Emmy for the Best TV Movie/Mini-Series.

    Shefali Shah faced tough competition in the category, contending with Connie Nielsen for the Danish series Drommeren, Billie Piper for the British show I Hate Suzie Too, and ultimately Karla Souza for the Mexican series La Caida.

    The International Emmy Awards 2023, held in New York and hosted by actor-comedian Rhys Darby, featured nominations for various talents across the globe, including Jim Sarbh for Best Actor in the series Rocket Boys and Vir Das for his Netflix comedy special Vir Das: Landing.

    While Shefali Shah did not secure a win this time, it's worth noting that the first season of Delhi Crime received significant acclaim at the 48th International Emmy Awards in 2020, where it won the award for Best Drama Series, marking a historic achievement for India in the international television arena. The nominations for the 2023 awards were disclosed in September by the International Academy of Television Arts and Sciences.

    Last Updated Nov 21, 2023, 8:28 AM IST
