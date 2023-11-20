World Cup 2023: Anushka Sharma comforts husband Virat Kohli after India losses final match against Australia

Anushka Sharma was spotted in the stands with other Indian cricket team family members, cheering for team India and later she consoled Virat Kohli by hugging him in a viral picture.

It was a sad day for the Indian cricket fans on November 19, 2023, as the men in blue lost the World Cup to Australia. As the spectators watched the country lose with heavy hearts, the players too walked out of the field in tears. Post the match, Anushka Sharma was seen comforting by hugging him. As soon as the camera captured the image, it went viral on social media. Anushka was spotted in the stands with other Indian cricket team family members, cheering on Virat and later she consoled him in a viral picture.

The picture

A video from the match's final few overs surfaced online hours before Virat and Anushka were reunited, showing a disappointed Anushka sitting in the spectators. While waiting for the contest to end, the actress was seen fighting back tears.

The match

Team India was unbeaten throughout the tournament and reached the World Cup final with Australia. The final match was held in the Narendra Modi Stadium and Australia won the toss and elected to bowl first. India put up a score of 240 runs while Australia was able to chase it in 43 overs and won their sixth WC title with six wickets.

Celebrities at the stadium

The cricket ground was filled with celebrities such as Shah Rukh Khan, his wife Gauri Khan, sons Aryan and Abram, and daughter Suhana Khan. Ranveer Singh came along with his father and wife Deepika Padukone. Deepika's father and sister were also spotted watching the match. Shanaya Kapoor and Ayushmann Khurrana also watched the match from the stands.