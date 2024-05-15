Entertainment

Thalapathy Vijay's 10th marksheet LEAKED? Check his scores here

Thalapathy Vijay is recognised as one of the country's most popular and important figures. The actor has received constant love and support from the public throughout the years.

Image credits: X

Thalapathy Vijay's 10th marksheet LEAKED? Check his scores here

The actor's 10th-grade marksheet is going viral on social media, providing fans with an insight into his life as a school student.

Image credits: insta

Thalapathy Vijay's 10th marksheet LEAKED? Check his scores here

The actor's 10th mark sheet detailed his performances in core subjects. He reportedly scored 711 marks out of 1100 in high school.

Image credits: insta

Thalapathy Vijay's 10th marksheet LEAKED? Check his scores here

Vijay achieved the highest marks in the Tamil language paper at 155 marks out of 200. In Maths, he got 95 out of 200.

Image credits: insta

Thalapathy Vijay's 10th marksheet LEAKED? Check his scores here

He received 133 200, 206 300, and 122 200 in English, Science, and Social Science, respectively, allowing him to score 65 per cent overall in the examinations.

Image credits: insta

Thalapathy Vijay's 10th marksheet LEAKED? Check his scores here

In Maths, he got 95 out of 200. He received 133/200, 206/300 and 122/200 in English, Science and Social Science respectively.

Image credits: insta

Thalapathy Vijay's 10th marksheet LEAKED? Check his scores here

So, he scored 65 per cent overall in the examinations.

Image credits: insta

Thalapathy Vijay's 10th marksheet LEAKED? Check his scores here

The results of the 10th and 12th board examinations were announced in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry a few days ago. 

Image credits: instagram
Find Next One