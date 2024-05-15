From Pitch to Palate: Explore the culinary adventures of Indian cricketers

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Discover how Indian cricket icons have expanded their horizons beyond the pitch to the dining table. Explore a list of renowned cricketers who have ventured into the restaurant business, adding flavour to the culinary landscape with their own dining establishments.

    article_image1

    Image Credit: Instagram

    Indians have an enduring love affair with cricket, and it extends beyond the boundaries of the pitch. From idolising former cricketing legends to closely following the careers of newer sportsmen, fans are always eager to express their adoration. However, did you know that some of these cricketing icons have ventured into the world of business? Indeed, several popular Indian cricketers have established their own restaurants and are managing them with flair. Let's take a closer look.

    article_image2

    Image Credit: Instagram

    Virat Kohli’s One 8 Commune and Nueva:
    Current captain of the Indian cricket team, Virat Kohli, proudly owns two restaurant chains, One 8 Commune and Nueva. One 8 Commune, launched in 2017, boasts outlets in Delhi and Mumbai, offering Continental, Mediterranean, and Asian cuisines. Nueva, located in Delhi, specializes in South American delicacies and a curated Vegan menu.

    article_image3

    Image Credit: Instagram

    Shikhar Dhawan's The Flying Catch:
    As the captain of the IPL Team, Punjab Kings, Shikhar Dhawan has ventured into the restaurant business with The Flying Catch in Dubai. Launched in 2023, this sports cafe pays homage to Dhawan's historical catches in cricket matches and offers healthy and nutritious meals in a vibrant setting, making it an ideal hangout spot for sports enthusiasts.

    article_image4

    Image Credit: Instagram

    Suresh Raina’s Raina’s Indian Restaurant:
    In 2023, cricketer Suresh Raina launched his restaurant, Raina’s Indian Restaurant, in Amsterdam. Offering a taste of Indian gastronomy overseas, this restaurant is adorned with memorabilia reflecting India's cricketing legacy, providing patrons with a delightful culinary experience.

    article_image5

    Image Credit: Instagram

    Zaheer Khan’s Dine Fine:
    Situated in Pune, Zaheer Khan’s fine dining restaurant, Dine Fine, offers a diverse range of multi-cuisine menus amidst luxurious seating arrangements. Established in 2005, this restaurant has earned a stellar reputation over the years, loved by patrons for its impeccable service. In addition, it features a sports bar setup alongside its fine dining ambience.

    article_image6

    Image Credit: Instagram

    Kapil Dev’s Eleven:
    Former cricketer and legendary batsman, Kapil Dev, operates his own restaurant named Elevens in Patna. Themed entirely around cricket, this establishment attracts a large crowd, offering seating options suitable for families, couples, and friends, and serving Indian, Pan Asian, and Continental cuisines.

    article_image7

    Image Credit: Instagram

    Mahendra Singh Dhoni's Shaka Harry:
    Known as 'Captain Cool', Mahendra Singh Dhoni has also ventured into the restaurant business with his brand, Shaka Harry. Promoting vegan alternatives to food, Shaka Harry launched its first outlet in Bangalore airport in December 2022, attracting customers interested in exploring a vegan lifestyle.

    article_image8

    Image Credit: Instagram

    Ravindra Jadeja’s Jaddu’s Food Field:
    Ravindra Jadeja, hailing from Gujarat, owns Jaddu’s Food Field in Rajkot, his hometown. This bustling restaurant offers an extensive menu featuring Indian, Thai, Chinese, Mexican, and Italian cuisines, making it a popular hangout spot in the vibrant city.

    article_image9

    Image Credit: Instagram

    Sachin Tendulkar’s Tendulkars:
    Renowned as the 'God of cricket', Sachin Tendulkar has established multiple branches of his restaurant, Tendulkars, across Mumbai, with recent expansions in Bangalore. Offering a wide variety of multi-cuisine delicacies, it is cherished by fans of the master-blaster.

    article_image10

    Image Credit: Instagram

    Virender Sehwag's Sehwag's Favourites:
    Virender Sehwag, one of the most beloved cricketers, owns Sehwag's Favourites, a small eating joint in Delhi. This establishment serves Sehwag's favorite dishes, along with a dose of cricket nostalgia, garnering positive feedback from customers.

