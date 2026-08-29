Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini stated at Film Expo India 2026 that India should become a global storytelling power. Actor Vindu Dara Singh said the expo's goal is to bring the film industry's concerns to PM Modi and encourage state support for filmmakers.

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Saturday said that India, as a nation with some of the world's greatest stories, should emerge as the most influential storytelling power globally, as he participated in Film Expo India 2026 at Bharat Mandapam in the national capital.

Speaking at the event, Saini said, "I am delighted that this celebration belongs to a new India, an India that is writing its own story. This is a celebration of that India, and today, this India is sharing that very story with the entire world."

Film Expo India 2026 at Bharat Mandapam, the Haryana CM says, "I am delighted that this celebration belongs to a new India, an India that is writing its own story. This is a celebration of that India, and today, this India is sharing that very story with the entire world. A nation that possesses the greatest stories should become the world's most influential storytelling power."

"A nation that possesses the greatest stories should become the world's most influential storytelling power," he added.

The Film Expo India 2026 brought together stakeholders from across the film and entertainment industry, with discussions focusing on the growth of the sector and the role of states in promoting film production.

Vindu Dara Singh Urges Govt Support for Film Industry

Actor Vindu Dara Singh added that the effort behind the expo was to bring the industry's concerns to the attention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"So our attempt was to reach Modiji's ears with our troubles. We all love him very much, and when he sees a problem, like the NEET problem, now Modiji understands the NEET problem and he will solve it. I promise you, such a problem will never happen again in life," he told ANI.

Singh acknowledged that reaching the Prime Minister with every issue was difficult given the scale of challenges facing the country.

"It's very hard to reach him because there are crores of problems in the country. So, the film industry's problem, I wanted to convey that," he said.

Call for Pan-India Support from States

He also said the expo's aim was to encourage governments across the country to extend support to filmmakers and production houses.

"And we called every minister, called all the states. We want all the states in India to support the film industry. Wherever they go for shooting, they should give something," Singh said.

Praising Haryana's initiative, he added, "So Haryana is giving, and Haryana has won our hearts. Others also, from Delhi, we've told everyone to make it better."

Singh said greater government support and subsidies for the industry could translate into more employment opportunities.

"The more you support the film industry, the more subsidy you give, the more employment people will get. There are crores of people working in the film industry," he said. (ANI)