Country music legend Dolly Parton died at 80 after a brief battle with cancer. An obituary hailed her as a "global icon," praising her wit, warmth, and generosity. A private service was planned for the beloved singer, songwriter, and philanthropist.

Country music legend Dolly Parton was remembered as a "global icon and humanitarian" in a heartfelt obituary shared by Woodlawn Memorial Park and Mausoleum, following her death at the age of 80, according to Page Six. The obituary described Parton as a beloved singer, songwriter, philanthropist, actress, playwright and author, and said the country music icon "died peacefully" on August 25 in Nashville, Tennessee.

"A rhinestone life that shone bright enough for the world to see, Dolly will forever stand as an inspiration not only through her timeless music and prolific songwriting, but also her wit, warmth, and kindness that made us all feel like family," the obituary read. It further praised the "9 to 5" singer for inspiring "multiple generations of artists and fans" through her music and her "unwavering commitment" to making the world a better place. The statement was the same message that a representative for Parton had earlier shared with Page Six.

Private Funeral Held

Meanwhile, Parton's loved ones gathered at her Nashville burial site on Friday, days after her death. Photos showed some of her closest relatives, including her nephew and longtime head of security, Bryan Seaver, arriving at the cemetery and appearing sombre. At the time of publication, it was unclear whether the funeral had taken place on Friday morning. Parton's representative had previously said that a "small and private service" would be held for her immediate family, in keeping with the musician's wishes, according to Page Six. Parton was also set to be laid to rest beside her husband of 58 years, Carl Dean, who died in March at the age of 82.

Official Announcement of Passing

The news of Parton's death was announced by Seaver in a video shared on social media on August 25. "I am representing the Parton and Owens family today, announcing the passing of my Aunt Dolly Rebecca Parton Dean. Sister, sis, Aunt Granny to one generation and Gigi to the next," Seaver said.

"This video announcement is something Dolly asked of me years ago before I fully absorbed it as a future reality. As her head of security for more than two decades, a role my father Larry held before me, I have imagined the heaviness of this moment but haven't truly felt it until now," he added.

Cause of Death Confirmed

Parton's representatives later confirmed to Page Six that she had died following a "brief battle" with cancer. "After bravely facing a brief battle with cancer, Dolly departed her Earthly life [Tuesday] at the Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Center surrounded by loved ones," the statement said, according to Page Six.

The statement also highlighted Parton's enduring legacy of compassion and generosity. "Our beloved Dolly Parton spent her life and career bringing joy, laughter, hope and integrity into everything she touched. Her unmatched generosity reached the lives of countless people whom she would never meet, yet she was always there to offer a helping hand," it added, according to Page Six.

An Enduring Legacy

Parton, whose decades-long career made her one of country music's most recognisable figures, leaves behind a legacy spanning music, film, philanthropy and literature. (ANI)