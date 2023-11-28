IFFI 2023: Michael Douglas praises PM Narendra Modi says, 'India is in very good hands'

At the 54th edition of the International Film Festival of India, Hollywood star Michael Douglas received the Satyajit Ray Excellence in Film Lifetime Award. He thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the ceremony.

Michael Douglas, an American actor and film producer, praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his film production and funding efforts at the 54th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa. He further stated that 'India is in excellent hands'. At IFFI 2023, the Hollywood legend received the Satyajit Ray Excellence in Film Lifetime Award.

Hollywood actor Michael Douglas attended the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa. The actor attended the famous film festival with his wife, Catherine Zeta-Jones, and their kid.

While speaking about the relevance of the film festival and PM Narendra Modi’s leadership skills, he said, “The beauty of this festival is that you had 78 foreign countries represented. It’s only a reflection of the strength of your Indian filming, which is renowned around the world. I think you’re in very good hands.”

He also thanked Anurag Thakur, Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting, for his efforts. Talking to the media, he said, “As I mentioned I do think that under minister Anurag Thakur as well as Prime minister Modi the last few years we’ve seen more money put into the production and financing of films, it’s been a very successful time.”

Also Read: Video: Mahesh Babu hails Ranbir Kapoor as 'India's best actor' at Animal Hyderabad event

According to ANI, he also stated that films bring people together regardless of ethnicity, creed, or gender. "I mean with all the different languages we speak movies share the same language, audiences from wherever you are in the world can understand what’s going on, movies bring us closer together and I think that’s a very important aspect of it,” he concluded.

Michael Douglas attended IFFI 2023 alongside his wife, famed actress Catherine Zeta-Jones, and their kid. On social media, a video of the trio arriving at the event went viral. The video showed the family being escorted inside the venue under tight security.

At the occasion, Douglas and Jones also took part in a special session presented by Shailendra Singh, a National Award-winning film producer.

Also Read: 'Animal' advance booking: Ranbir Kapoor-starrer sells over 2 lakh tickets, records Rs 6.40 crore

Douglas won two Academy Awards, five Golden Globe Awards, and an Emmy Award throughout his career. His performances in films such as 'Wall Street' (1987), 'Basic Instinct' (1992), 'Falling Down', and others have left an indelible impression on world cinema.