Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    'Animal' advance booking: Ranbir Kapoor-starrer sells over 2 lakh tickets, records Rs 6.40 crore

    In the domestic market, the film has already accomplished a spectacular milestone by selling a total of 2,09,986 tickets for 6,036 screenings and generated an amazing Rs 6.42 crore.

    'Animal' advance booking: Ranbir Kapoor-starrer sells over 2 lakh tickets, records Rs 6.40 crore RKK
    Author
    Rishika Khanna
    First Published Nov 28, 2023, 7:32 AM IST

    Ever since the makers of the upcoming action-thriller film 'Animal' released its trailer, it has taken the internet by storm. With high expectations for Sandeep Reddy Vanga's film to surpass Rs 50 crore on its opening day, advance bookings began on Saturday, and early figures indicate that the forecasts are likely to be accurate. 

    Advance booking collection 

    In the domestic market, the film has already accomplished a spectacular milestone by selling a total of 2,09,986 tickets for 6,036 screenings and generated an amazing Rs 6.42 crore. The Hindi version sold 1,76,192 tickets for Rs 5.87 crore, while the Telugu version sold 33,453 tickets for Rs 54 lakh and the Tamil version sold 341 tickets for Rs 32,740. With Rs 1.51 crore and Rs 1.23 crore, respectively, Delhi and Telangana have contributed the most to the film's advance bookings.

    The big clash

    On December 01, Ranbir Kapoor's 'Animal' will clash with  Meghna Gulzar's 'Sam Bahadur' starring Vicky Kaushal. The biographical war drama based on the life of India's first Field Marshal, Sam Manekshaw, only has 15,000 advance bookings. 

    About 'Animal'

    Animal is a forthcoming action thriller film that is co-written and directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, and produced by T-Series, Bhadrakali Pictures, and Cine1 Studios. Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, and Tripti Dimri feature in the film.' Animal' is one of the longest Indian films ever created, clocking in at 201 minutes.

    Last Updated Nov 28, 2023, 7:32 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    IFFI 2023 Jury lauds festival's enriching experience; gears up to decide best film winner SHG

    IFFI 2023 Jury lauds festival's enriching experience; gears up to decide best film winner

    IFFI 2023: Catherine Zeta-Jones talks about special connection and says, 'Indian doctor saved her life' RBA

    IFFI 2023: Catherine Zeta-Jones talks about special connection and says, 'Indian doctor saved her life'

    Rashmika Mandanna talks about deepfake hours after Alia Bhatt falls victim; says "I felt afraid..." SHG

    Rashmika Mandanna talks about deepfake hours after Alia Bhatt falls victim; says "I felt afraid..."

    IFFI 2023: Michael Douglas, Catherine Zeta-Jones in Goa; watch RBA

    IFFI 2023: Michael Douglas, Catherine Zeta-Jones in Goa; watch

    Sandalwood Actress Pooja Gandhi set to marry a Bengalurean soon vkp

    Sandalwood Actress Pooja Gandhi set to marry a Bengalurean soon

    Recent Stories

    Esha Gupta turns 38: 10 unknown facts about birthday girl RBA

    Esha Gupta turns 38: 10 unknown facts about birthday girl

    Happy Birthday Yami Gautam: 7 outfits to steal from her wardrobe SHG

    Happy Birthday Yami Gautam: 7 outfits to steal from her wardrobe

    Daily Horoscope for November 28 2023 Aries Virgo Leo Libra Capricorn Pisces Taurus gcw

    Daily Horoscope for November 28, 2023: Good day for Taurus, Gemini; be careful Sagittarius

    Numerology Prediction for November 28 2023 Here is what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for November 28, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Beijing Court opens MH370 compensation case, families demand fresh search in Indian Ocean as spotlight back avv

    Beijing Court opens MH370 compensation case, families demand fresh search in Indian Ocean as spotlight back

    Recent Videos

    PM Modi's sortie on Made in India Tejas fighter aircraft

    PM Modi's sortie on Made in India Tejas fighter aircraft (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pakistan Shocker: UK Visa Office in Karachi airs adult video on TV

    Pakistan Shocker: UK Visa Office in Karachi airs adult video on TV (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Fight against obesity: Know how to combat overweight and diabetes RBA

    Fight against obesity: Know how to combat overweight, diabetes

    Video Icon
    Silkyara tunnel rescue op: NDRF demonstrates wheeled stretcher manoeuvre for 41 trapped workers (WATCH) snt

    Silkyara tunnel rescue operation: How 41 trapped workers will be pulled out on stretchers (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Loyal companion's silent embrace: Davangere family finds comfort in canine after tragic bike accident vkp

    Loyal companion's silent embrace: Davangere family finds comfort in canine after tragic bike accident (WATCH)

    Video Icon