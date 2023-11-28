'Animal' advance booking: Ranbir Kapoor-starrer sells over 2 lakh tickets, records Rs 6.40 crore

In the domestic market, the film has already accomplished a spectacular milestone by selling a total of 2,09,986 tickets for 6,036 screenings and generated an amazing Rs 6.42 crore.

Ever since the makers of the upcoming action-thriller film 'Animal' released its trailer, it has taken the internet by storm. With high expectations for Sandeep Reddy Vanga's film to surpass Rs 50 crore on its opening day, advance bookings began on Saturday, and early figures indicate that the forecasts are likely to be accurate.

Advance booking collection

In the domestic market, the film has already accomplished a spectacular milestone by selling a total of 2,09,986 tickets for 6,036 screenings and generated an amazing Rs 6.42 crore. The Hindi version sold 1,76,192 tickets for Rs 5.87 crore, while the Telugu version sold 33,453 tickets for Rs 54 lakh and the Tamil version sold 341 tickets for Rs 32,740. With Rs 1.51 crore and Rs 1.23 crore, respectively, Delhi and Telangana have contributed the most to the film's advance bookings.

The big clash

On December 01, Ranbir Kapoor's 'Animal' will clash with Meghna Gulzar's 'Sam Bahadur' starring Vicky Kaushal. The biographical war drama based on the life of India's first Field Marshal, Sam Manekshaw, only has 15,000 advance bookings.

About 'Animal'

Animal is a forthcoming action thriller film that is co-written and directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, and produced by T-Series, Bhadrakali Pictures, and Cine1 Studios. Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, and Tripti Dimri feature in the film.' Animal' is one of the longest Indian films ever created, clocking in at 201 minutes.