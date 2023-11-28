Video: Mahesh Babu hails Ranbir Kapoor as 'India's best actor' at Animal Hyderabad event

Mahesh Babu offered nothing but love for the film's main actor, Ranbir Kapoor, at the Animal promotional event in Hyderabad on Monday night. Mahesh took the microphone and referred to Ranbir as the "best actor in India." Mahesh, who was dressed casually in a blue T-shirt and pants, expressed his admiration for Ranbir. "I have told him before when I met him but I don't think he took that seriously. I am a huge Ranbir Kapoor fan and in my opinion he is the best actor in India," he said.

The complete film crew behind him accompanied Ranbir. When Mahesh Babu spoke, Ranbir grinned and seemed emotional.

Also Read: 'Kantara Chapter 1: Netizens react to Rishab Shetty's look as he takes over Shiva-like avatar

When it was Ranbir's turn to speak, he said, "You were the first superstar Mahesh Babu I ever met. I remember messaging him after watching Okkadu and he replied, and I cant thank you enough for supporting sir." He also chanted, "Jai Babu, Jai Babu."

Fans of the actors loved the juncture they shared on stage. "The words coming from Mahesh Babu to Ranbir is the greatest honour any Bollywood star never got. So so proud," wrote a fan on Twitter.

"OMG! Being a massive fan of Ranbir Kapoor is like being on cloud nine! He is undoubtedly the ultimate rockstar of Indian cinema. But hey, let's also not forget the incredible talent of Superstar! These two legends have conquered our hearts and the silver screen," wrote another.

Ranbir also met filmmaker SS Rajamouli at the ceremony and touched his feet. The RRR director also revealed Ranbir to be his favourite actor, saying boldly, "Without hesitation, I'll tell you, my favourite actor is Ranbir Kapoor." He also teased him about having to pick between working with Sandeep Reddy Vanga and himself. Ranbir went with Vanga.

Vanga directed Animal, which stars Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, and Rashmika Mandanna in prominent parts. During a recent promotional event in Chennai, Ranbir revealed why Sandeep Reddy Vanga's upcoming film is titled Animal.

Also Read: IFFI 2023 Jury lauds festival's enriching experience; gears up to decide best film winner

Ranbir said, "Once you see the film, you will understand." He elaborated on the reason and said, "I think the reason why Sandeep Reddy Vanga called this film Animal is because animal behaves out of instinct. They don't behave out of thought. So this character that I'm playing, he behaves out of instinct to protect his family. He is not thinking he is behaving out of instinct, he is impulsive, and I think that's where the title Animal came and once you see the film you'll realize that this film suits this title."

About Animal:

Team Animal just released the film's official trailer, and it drew a big response from fans. The 3-minute-32-second clip revealed that Ranbir's character had become ferocious due to his traumatic upbringing when he was younger.

Ranbir's character is too possessive of his father's affection. He is shown threatening everyone who gets in the way of his father's affection. According to reports, the film lasts 3 hours and 21 minutes. Animal will be published in five languages, including Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam, on December 1.