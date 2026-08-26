Toxic Audience Review: Yash returns to the big screen with Toxic after KGF Chapter 2, but the much-awaited gangster drama has received mixed reactions. While fans praise its style and scale, many have criticised its writing

Superstar Yash is back on the big screen with Toxic, nearly four years after KGF Chapter 2. Directed by Geetu Mohandas, the gangster drama marks their first collaboration and has been among the most anticipated Indian releases of 2026.

The film features an impressive ensemble cast, including Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria and Huma Qureshi. Yash is also said to appear in a double role, adding to the curiosity surrounding the film.

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Released today in Kannada, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and English, Toxic arrived in theatres amid massive expectations. However, early audience reactions have been mixed.

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While several viewers have praised the film's visual style, production scale, action sequences and Yash's screen presence, others have been critical of the screenplay, dialogues and emotional depth.

Fans Criticise Toxic's Writing And Screenplay

One of the most common complaints among early viewers is the film's writing. Some audience members felt that the first half struggles to establish a clear narrative, with certain scenes and dialogues failing to create the desired impact.

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One viewer described the first half as a major disappointment, claiming that the screenplay focuses heavily on technical presentation and style while overlooking the strength of the writing. The viewer also criticised the narration for failing to live up to the film's enormous expectations.

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Another audience member gave Toxic 1.5 out of 5 and pointed to the lack of proper character introductions and a confusing narrative. According to the reaction, the screenplay becomes difficult to follow at several points, while the dialogues and editing were also criticised.

The background score by Ravi Basrur also came under scrutiny from some viewers, with one audience reaction suggesting that it did not enhance the experience for them.

Yash Gets Praise, But Emotional Connect Becomes A Concern

Despite the criticism, Toxic has found appreciation for its technical aspects. Several viewers have highlighted Yash's screen presence, the film's production values, action scenes, glamour and overall visual presentation.

However, emotional connect appears to be another major concern for a section of the audience. Some viewers felt that the film does not spend enough time establishing its characters, making it difficult to connect with them.

One reaction praised Yash's stylish appearance and the film's rich production values but criticised the lack of proper character introductions, dialogues and emotional depth. The viewer also described the screenplay as confusing because of the presence of several seemingly random characters.

Another viewer went even further, calling Toxic a "stylish disaster" and giving the film 0.5 out of 5. The reaction criticised the writing and claimed that the second half continues the problems seen in the first half.

Toxic has only just arrived in theatres, so audience opinions could change as more viewers watch the film. For now, Yash's much-awaited comeback has certainly sparked a strong conversation, but the film appears to be dividing audiences over its storytelling despite receiving praise for its scale and style.