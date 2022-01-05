Want to know why Michael Keaton walked away from ‘Batman’ franchise? Read this

Batman fans would certainly remember legendary actor Michael Keaton as the caped crusader in the 1989 ‘Batman’ film. Later, when the film’s sequel, ‘Batman Returns’ was released, Keaton was seen in that film as well. However, it was the third instalment – 1995’s ‘Batman Forever’ when he did not return as the superhero. It is recently that Keaton has revealed why he did not return to the franchise.

Michael Keaton had recently appeared on Backstage’s ‘In the Envelope Podcast’ where he explained the ‘why’ behind his reason to not return. The actor said that it was because of Joel Schumacher, the film’s director, that he chose to not return. Keaton said that he did not like the way the director had envisioned the future of the film.

In several meetings held for the series between Michael Keaton and Joel Schumacher, the former realised that the two were at creative odds. Keaton said that the director wouldn’t budge, adding that he (Keaton) kept on rationalizing things with the director but that just wouldn’t work. It was these creative odds that led Michael Keaton to decide to walk away from the series. He then told the film’s director that he “can’t do this”.

Michael Keaton also went on to talk about how he understood Bruce Wayne’s character more than that of Batman. He understood the reason why Bruce Wayne went on to become Batman. As per the Batman canon, the parents of Bruce Wayne were murdered right in front of him. It was this reason that made him become Batman. Keaton further explained that his focus largely stayed at playing Bruce Wayne over Batman as a way to oppose what he perceived to be others' expectations. For Michael Keaton, it was always Bruce Wayne over Batman. It is a secret, he believes, he never let out before.

