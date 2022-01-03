'The Batman' to Doctor Strange', 'Thor: Love and Thunder'; 13 films you should watch out for this year

A hoard of films is slated to release this year. Take a look at some of the most anticipated films of 2022.

Last year ended on a very high note, in terms of movie releases. From Leonardo DiCaprio’s to Tom Holland’s ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ and Keanu Reeves’s ‘The Matrix Resurrections’, a hoard of Hollywood films were released in the year and made a great collection at the box office. The last of the Spider-Man: Homecoming franchise, made particularly an exceptional business as the film went on to become the first movie, since the pandemic, to cross $1 billion mark at the international box office. With such releases, expectations of movie buffs for 2022 are equally high. Here are some of the films that will be releasing in this New Year. So, go ahead and mark the date(s) of the release of these films.

Marry Me: Jennifer Lopez will return to the silver screen with ‘Marry Me’. The actress was last seen in ‘Hustlers’ which was released in the year 2019. The romantic drama, also featuring Owen Wilson and Maluma, will release on February 11, days before Valentine’s Day.

Uncharted: After ending 2021 on an exceptional note with ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’, Tom Holland is now gearing up for his next release. The Spidey will be seen alongside Mark Wahlberg in ‘Uncharted’, slated fo release on February 18.

The Batman: All the DC fans are awaiting the release of Robert Pattinson starrer ‘The Batman’. In this Matt Reeves directorial Warner Bros movie, which will hit the theatres on March 4, Zoe Kravitz will be playing the role of Catwoman.

The Lost City: Sandra Bullock, Brad Pitt and Channing Tatum’s upcoming flick ‘The Lost City’ saw its trailer release recently. The trailer looks a lot promising and entertaining. Fans are waiting for the film to be released on March 25.

Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore: This film has been one of the most talked about films. This third part of the franchise has been in the news, for not dropping Johnny Depp from its cast, an action that did not go down well with his fans. The film will be released in April this year.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness: After the success of ’Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Marvel Studios is ready for the release of another film. Benedict Cumberbatch starrer ‘The Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ was introduced during the post-credits scene of Tom Holland’s film. The MCU fans are awaiting the film’s release which is expected to be released on May 06.

Top Gun: Maverick: Top Gun fans are thrilled for the comeback of Tom Cruise for the return of this film’s sequel. Slated for May 26 release, this movie is one of the biggest films of Tom Cruise’s career.

Thor: Love and Thunder: Chris Hemsworth’s this film is looking for a theatrical release on July 08. The movie will also mark the debut of Christian Bale in the Marvel world. Natalie Portman will also be seen alongside Chris Hemsworth in this highly anticipated movie.

Bullet Train: Based on Maria Beetle by Kotaro Isaka, David Leitch has directed ‘Bullet Train’. The film stars Brad Pitt, Lady Gaga, Joey King and other actors. It will be released on July 15.

Black Adam: Dwayne Johnson’s this DC film will release on July 29. This will be the second superhero film releasing in the month of July; first being Chris Hemsworth’s ‘Thor’.

Mission: Impossible 7: The year 2022 will have two big releases of Tom Cruise films. After ‘Top Gun 2’, Tom Cruise will appear in MI 7 that will release on September 30.

Ticket to Paradise: George Clooney and Julia Roberts, one of the most iconic pairs of Hollywood, are returning for romantic drama. It is being reported that the film will I looking at an October release.