    The Batman Trailer: Robert Pattinson, Zoe Kravitz team up as ‘Batman’ and ‘Catwoman’; watch

    Warner Bros. Pictures has released the trailer of ‘The Batman’, one of the most-anticipated films of 2022 starring Robert Pattinson and Zoe Kravitz in lead roles.

    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Dec 28, 2021, 6:00 AM IST
    The much-awaited trailer of Warner Bros Pictures’ ‘The Batman’ is finally out and it will not disappoint you a bit. The focus in the trailer has been out on Robert Pattinson’s ‘Batman’ and Zoe Kravitz’s ‘Catwoman’ as they meet each other. Later, as the trailer moves forward, the Batman and Catwoman team up against Paul Dano’s ‘The Riddler’ to take him down.

    The director of the last two critically acclaimed ‘Planet of the Apes’, Matt Reeves, has directed ‘The Batman’. The screenplay is co-written by Matt Reeves and Peter Craig. Cinematographer Greig Fraser who is known for is known for ‘Dune’ and ‘Rogue One’ will be doing cinematography for this movie as well. Michael Giacchino, on the other hand, has given the background score for the film.

    ALSO READ: Fantastic Beasts 3 trailer: Fans unhappy with Johnny Depp’s removal; here is how they reacted

    The film is a new repetition of the Caped Crusader but a lot different from Ben Affleck’s recent stint in Zack Snyder’s DC films universe with ‘Batman’. Matt Reeves, indeed, has confirmed that his film will not be a part of DC’ multiverse. Therefore, ‘The Batman’ will not see much connection in comparison to the upcoming flicks ‘Shazam’ and ‘Black Adam’.

    ALSO READ: Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness: Marvel releases Benedict Cumberbatch starrer’s teaser, poster

    The story begins with Robert Pattinson, who plays Bruce Wayne/Batman’ in the film, in the second year of his tenure fighting crime. The film will not be an origin story but at the same time, the film does not appear to be a grizzled crime-fighter movie just yet either.

    ‘The Batman’ also features Colin Farrell, playing the role of ‘Penguin’. The character will further be explored in his own HBO Max spinoff series. A Gotham P.D-centric spin-off series featuring Jeffrey Wright’s James Gordon is also being developed by HBO Max.

    Furthermore, Matt Reeves ‘The Batman’ also stars actor John Turturro and Peter Skarsgard in pivotal roles. The film will be released in theatres worldwide on March 4, 2022.

    Check out the film’s trailer here:

    Last Updated Dec 28, 2021, 6:00 AM IST
