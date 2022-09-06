Venice Film Festival: Olivia Wilde, Harry Styles stun in Gucci for Don’t Worry Darling Premiere

If there is anyone who deserved the best prize for the red carpet look at the premiere of Don’t Worry Darling, it was Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde. The two stunned in his ‘n’ her collection of Gucci, leaving everyone in awe of them.

Venice International Film Festival: One of the most talked-about films at the festival is Harry Styles-starrer ‘Don’t Worry Darling’. The film held its premiere on Tuesday, which was attended by the whose-who of showbiz. However, all eyes were on the leading actor, Harry, and his partner, Olivia Wilde, as the couple walked the red carpet, looking breathtakingly gorgeous in Gucci’s collection.

Harry Styles, who stars opposite Jack opposite Florence Pugh in ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ arrived wearing a stylish Gucci suit that he wore over a turquoise shirt which came with an exaggerated collar. His retro look was topped off with a pair of nostalgic square-frame sunglasses.

(Image: Getty Images)

Harry Styles's girlfriend and the director of ‘Don’t Worry Darling’, Olivia Wilde also opted for Alessandro Michele’s design. Like her boyfriend, she too walked the red carpet in a Gucci outfit - a custom yellow chiffon gown that came with a dramatic crystal fringing and ruffled hem.

(Image: Getty Images)

Although ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ is a film that has been set in the 1950s, Harry Styles's wardrobe has taken inspiration from the fashion that was prevalent in the 1970s; Alessandro Michele’s designs are inspired by the era of the 1970s. The turquoise suit was not the only retro-inspired look of Styles. Hours before he walked the red carpet, Styles was seen wearing tailored Gucci navy flares and a striped blazer over a vest. He completed the look with a jaunty neck scarf.

Meanwhile, Harry Styles’s co-star Florence Pugh also slayed in a Valentino autumn/winter 2022 couture collection. She brought her style A-game to the red carpet, wearing a ballgown-meets-hotpants hybrid. Her premiere look was dramatically opposite to what she chose to wear when she arrived for the festival. Pugh’s first outfit for the festival was also a Valentino design - a vibrant purple shirt and shorts set, matched with a crop top.